Winston-Salem postpones action on mobile home park expansion

Owners of a mobile home park on High Point Road say they've made improvements and will carry out more of them, but a skeptical Winston-Salem City Council is giving them another month to see if the owners can come to terms with objecting neighbors.

By a 7-1 vote, the council postponed action on a rezoning request that would allow the A&W Mobile Home to expand by 19 spaces, after people who live near the park complained of noise and other problems.

The council will reconsider the requests in its May 2 meeting.

The park is near the Glenn Hi Road intersection on the southeastern side of Winston-Salem, near the path of part of the future Winston-Salem Northern Beltway.

Southeast Ward Council Member James Taylor made the motion to postpone action on the rezoning request, after hearing representatives of owners Stackhouse Properties and objecting neighbors make their cases during the public hearing for the rezoning.

Taylor acknowledged the Stackhouse argument that the expansion would increase the supply of affordable housing in the city, but said that was not the only factor.

"We also have to take into consideration the safety of the neighbors," Taylor said.

Stackhouse bought the property in 2020 under the name Jones Estates A and W LLC. Officials with the company showed council members pictures of the newer and better-quality homes they said they were putting in.

The company installs new homes that are owned by the tenant and placed on land leased from the company.

Eddie Morgan, the regional director for Stackhouse, told council members that his company had power-washed and repainted older homes, removed illegal parked cars and installed monitor cameras.

The existing mobile home park, built before current requirements were in place, is permitted for 51 homes. The owner's expansion plans show that the additional homes would be more evenly spaced, and that a playground and soccer field would be added to the park.

Steve Allred, who has horses and hayfields near the park, told council members that the new owners have indeed made improvements, but that he was speaking for five others in the neighborhood who do not want the park to expand.

"We as neighbors have suffered," Allred said, noting that he had taken pictures of beer cans and rocks tossed onto his property, and had shown the park owners where people had ridden four-wheelers in his hayfield.

Allred said that even though the park owners had promised to try to control people setting off fireworks, and that New Year's was better this year than in the past, he was still wary.

"I think it needs a little more time," Allred said. "We haven't gotten through a Fourth of July yet. July 4th is when it is really bad."

Hal Richardson, who also lives near the park, told council members that noise problems have included loud motorcycles, fireworks and guns fired.

"We just don't want ... any crime," Richardson said. "Nobody wants any crime."

The owners presented figures showing 18 calls for police service at the park in 2021, but said those represented only four crimes.

East Ward Council Member Annette Scippio said she liked the owners' plans to put in a playground and field, but Southeast Ward Council Member Kevin Mundy said the city needs to step up enforcement against fireworks.

The prospective rezoning has gone through previous delays as the owners have met with neighbors to hear their concerns, Taylor noted.

But West Ward Council Member Robert Clark, who voted in opposition to any further delays, said the time had come for council to act.

"Let's earn our salaries and vote however we want to vote," Clark said.

