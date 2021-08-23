Winston-Salem printing companies Allegra and Goslen combine operations

Two Winston-Salem printing companies — Allegra Marketing Print Mail and Goslen Printing — have combined in a better-together strategy for serving the Triad.

The companies said Monday that Allegra has acquired Goslen for an undisclosed price.

Allegra, based at 8017 North Pointe Blvd., is part of a franchise network founded in 1976.

Goslen, based at 3301 Healy Drive, is one of the country’s oldest printing companies, founded in 1872 and family owned until the acquisition.

The local Allegra franchise was started in 2007 by Perry and Kelli Clark.

Allegra’s services include marketing consultation, graphic design, full-color printing, digital color signs, mailing services and promotional products.

The companies said they have more than 1,000 customers in the Triad. The companies plan to operate out of both locations for the next several months as they merge operations.

“We learned that the strongest growth opportunity in our industry comes from acquisition of new talent, technologies and resources,” said Perry Clark, who serves as Allegra’s president. “Goslen will be our fifth strategic acquisition. We are much stronger together.”