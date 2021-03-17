Winston-Salem Proud Boys leader charged in Jan. 6 Capitol Riot. Charles Donohoe was arrested in Kernersville on Wednesday.

A Forsyth County man who is a leader of the Proud Boys, a far-right extremist group, was arrested Wednesday for his alleged role in the Jan. 6 Capitol Riot.
Charles Donohoe, 33, was taken into custody by FBI agents in Kernersville Wednesday morning, said Shelley Lynch, a spokeswoman for the FBI office in Charlotte.
Donohoe had an initial appearance on Wednesday in U.S. District Court in Winston-Salem, said Lynne Klauer, spokeswoman for the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Greensboro.
According to the New York Times, Donohoe was one of two Proud Boy organizers arrested by FBI agents. The other one was Zach Rehl, the president of the group’s chapter in Philadelphia.
An indictment alleged that Donohoe and Rehl conspired to interfere with law enforcement officers at the Capitol, according to the Times. They were also accused of obstructing the certification of President Joe Biden’s election win, the Times reported.
The indictment and other court documents were not available Wednesday afternoon on an online federal database.
According to the federal database, Donohoe is scheduled to appear again in U.S. District Court on Friday. Federal prosecutors are expected to file court papers outlining why he should continue to be held in custody.
The Proud Boys from across the country have attended alt-right rallies and protests and have presented themselves as protectors of Western customs and civilization. They often post Islamophobic rhetoric. The group is considered a hate group by the Southern Poverty Law Center.
Donohoe appears to have been a part of a group of Proud Boys who posed for pictures with the Winston-Salem Jaycees during a Christmas Cheer event in December 2019. Members of the Jaycees said later that they weren’t aware of the group’s far-right political leanings.
It appears that Donohoe has served in the military, as evidenced by his appearance in February 2019 on an online show called "Leatherneck Reconnect." The show follows two military veterans who are trying to connect with Marines with whom they served.
The video shows the two hosts meeting with Donohoe at CamelCity BBQ on Liberty Street. The hosts are told that they are supposed to go down to what is called “the secret room.” A clerk takes them downstairs to Kelly Days, where they see Donohoe.
Later in the video, as his name flashes across the screen, Donahoe introduces himself to the camera and says his nickname is “Yut Yut.”
Donohoe says he has “top secret” clearance then says he will probably lose it.
He says he’s from Winston-Salem and that the Marine Corps is in his blood.
“The only things I care about are life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness. And anyone who doesn’t agree with that, is a traitor and they deserve a traitor’s death.”
Later he says: “I love America and I’m always about America no matter what the (expletive) America is about. Even if a bunch of traitors take over. Because then I can kill the traitors.”
In another part of the video, Donohoe points to a “Don’t Tread on Me” flag on the wall of the bar.
“I had this thing in my cargo pocket for a long time,” he said, pointing to the banner. “And Kelly put it up here. He talks about freedom and said that the flag went with him to Iraq and Afghanistan.
“I know what I did and I know what I stand for,” he said. “I asked for it to be put on this wall and it did happen.”
Kelly Days is permanently closed. Kelly Jernigan, the owner of the bar, declined to comment, saying she doesn’t know Donohoe. A federal lawsuit filed by a group of black firefighters alleges that Jernigan, a captain in the Winston-Salem Fire Department, wrote an article for a web site with the title, "Less Diversity is Needed in the Fire Service.”
She is also accused of suggesting that authorities use German shepherd dogs to control Black Lives Matter protesters.
WARNING, adult language: At about the 17:38 mark in this YouTube video, Charles Donohoe of Winston-Salem introduces himself and talks about his beliefs.
