Winston-Salem Proud Boys leader charged in Jan. 6 Capitol Riot. Charles Donohoe was arrested in Kernersville on Wednesday.

Donohoe appears to have been a part of a group of Proud Boys who posed for pictures with the Winston-Salem Jaycees during a Christmas Cheer event in December 2019. Members of the Jaycees said later that they weren’t aware of the group’s far-right political leanings.

It appears that Donohoe has served in the military, as evidenced by his appearance in February 2019 on an online show called "Leatherneck Reconnect." The show follows two military veterans who are trying to connect with Marines with whom they served.

The video shows the two hosts meeting with Donohoe at CamelCity BBQ on Liberty Street. The hosts are told that they are supposed to go down to what is called “the secret room.” A clerk takes them downstairs to Kelly Days, where they see Donohoe.

Later in the video, as his name flashes across the screen, Donahoe introduces himself to the camera and says his nickname is “Yut Yut.”

Donohoe says he has “top secret” clearance then says he will probably lose it.

He says he’s from Winston-Salem and that the Marine Corps is in his blood.

“The only things I care about are life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness. And anyone who doesn’t agree with that, is a traitor and they deserve a traitor’s death.”