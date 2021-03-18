Winston-Salem Proud Boys leader due in court on Friday.

Donohoe is a veteran of the U.S. Marines. He served from June 13, 2006 to June 12, 2010. He was a corporal and a rifleman and was deployed twice to Iraq — from August 2007 to February 2008 and from April 2009 to October 2009.

Donohoe talked about his military service during an appearance in February 2019 on an online show called “Leatherneck Reconnect.” The show follows two military veterans who are trying to connect with Marines with whom they served.

The video shows two hosts meeting at Camel City BBQ on Liberty Street. The hosts are told that they are supposed to go down to what is called “the secret room.” A clerk takes them downstairs to Kelly Days, a separate business, where they see Donohoe.

Later in the video, as his name flashes across the screen, Donahoe introduces himself to the camera and says his nickname is “Yut Yut.”

Donohoe says he has “top secret” clearance, then says he will probably lose it.

He says he’s from Winston-Salem and that the Marine Corps is in his blood.

“The only things I care about are life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness. And anyone who doesn’t agree with that, is a traitor and they deserve a traitor’s death.”