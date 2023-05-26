Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

The summer aquatics program of the Winston-Salem Recreation and Parks Department will begin Saturday when Bolton Pool and Winston Waterworks open. They will be open from noon to 6 p.m. Saturday and Monday, and 1 to 6 p.m. Sunday.

Bolton Pool will continue to be open Monday through Friday with senior swim from 11 a.m. to noon and open swim from noon to 6 p.m.

Adult water fitness classes will be held Monday through Thursday at 11 a.m. beginning June 12. Each class is $3 in addition to pool admission. A 10-class punch card is available at Bolton.

Winston Waterworks will be open noon to 6 p.m. June 3, and 1 to 6 p.m. June 4. It will open daily June 10.

The pools at Kimberley Park, Long Creek, Mineral Springs, Parkland, Polo and Reynolds Park will open June 10. For information on hours of operation, go to WePLAY.ws/pools and click on the swimming pool information and fees link.

The department’s splash pads at Hathaway, Happy Hill, Little Creek, Mineral Springs, Polo, Reynolds Park, Rupert Bell and Sedge Garden parks are open each day from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

The Polo and Mineral Springs splash pads will operate according to pool schedules. Polo requires an entry fee.

Children under 18 will be required to take a swimming test. Children who pass the test will get a green wrist band that allows them access to the entire pool.

Children who do not pass the test will get a yellow or red wrist band and must wear a life jacket.

Life jackets are not required at splash pads or the water play areas at Bolton, Kimberley Park, Parkland and Winston Waterworks.

Admission is $3 for adults, 18 and older, and $2 for children, 17 and under. Children 2 and under are free. Season passes are available and are $60 for adults and $40 for children. People 60 and older may swim free with a city senior pass.

Free children’s swim lessons are available at all department pools.

For more information about lessons or to sign up, go to WePLAY.ws/pools and click on the swim lessons link.