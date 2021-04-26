Winston-Salem rally honors those killed by police across the country.

It began with a moment of silence for all gun violence victims.
Then Frankie Gist, one of the organizers of a rally Sunday afternoon to draw awareness to the number of Blacks who have been killed by police, told the crowd of about 40 that there’s still a lot work to be done to ensure interactions between Black people and law enforcement officers do not end in tragedy.
“We have to start as a family in the city of Winston-Salem. We have to work together in Winston-Salem for things to improve,” Gist said during the rally at Winston Square Park in downtown Winston-Salem.
He then pointed to the shooting of Ma’Khia Bryant. Bryant, who was 16, was shot to death by a police officer in Columbus, Ohio, on Tuesday, just as Derek Chauvin, a former Minneapolis police officer, was convicted of killing George Floyd.
Floyd’s death in May 2020, which was captured on video shot by teenage bystander, sparked months of protest and calls for police reform.
Gist also talked about Andrew Brown, an Elizabeth City man who was shot to death Wednesday by a Pasquotank County sheriff’s deputy.
“We got the verdict we wanted, but there was another killing in Ohio and one in Elizabeth City,” he said.
In the 24 hours after the verdict was read in the Floyd trial, six people were killed by police, according to news reports.
Olivia Morris, 17, an organizer and speaker at the local rally, said education is a vital step in improving communities and repairing the broken system.
“We all watched George Floyd murdered. Floyd is one of the few who has gotten justice. It takes one person to educate themselves and then educate someone else,” she said.
Quamekia Shavers, also an organizer and speaker, told the crowd that the officer had been on the scene just seconds before he shot Bryant.
Shavers said one of the ways to help change the system is to register and vote.
“When you sit at the table, you are able to change the rules,” she said. “More Blacks are killed by law enforcement that whites in 47 of the 50 largest cities.”
Defunding the police doesn’t mean taking away all its money, Shavers said. It means changing the way police departments operate. It also means having better educated officers with the training to know how to deescalate potentially violent situations, she said.
“If the officers understood the situation better, it might have a different outcome,” she said.
Shavers doesn’t like planning rallies like Sundays.
“Every time we come out here, it’s because someone has died,” she said.
