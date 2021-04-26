Winston-Salem rally honors those killed by police across the country.

It began with a moment of silence for all gun violence victims.

Then Frankie Gist, one of the organizers of a rally Sunday afternoon to draw awareness to the number of Blacks who have been killed by police, told the crowd of about 40 that there’s still a lot work to be done to ensure interactions between Black people and law enforcement officers do not end in tragedy.

“We have to start as a family in the city of Winston-Salem. We have to work together in Winston-Salem for things to improve,” Gist said during the rally at Winston Square Park in downtown Winston-Salem.

He then pointed to the shooting of Ma’Khia Bryant. Bryant, who was 16, was shot to death by a police officer in Columbus, Ohio, on Tuesday, just as Derek Chauvin, a former Minneapolis police officer, was convicted of killing George Floyd.

Floyd’s death in May 2020, which was captured on video shot by teenage bystander, sparked months of protest and calls for police reform.

Gist also talked about Andrew Brown, an Elizabeth City man who was shot to death Wednesday by a Pasquotank County sheriff’s deputy.

“We got the verdict we wanted, but there was another killing in Ohio and one in Elizabeth City,” he said.