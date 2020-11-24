Winston-Salem ramps up mask enforcement in amended emergency declaration

Winston-Salem Mayor Allen Joines issued a COVID-19 declaration on Tuesday that authorizes city police and fire officials to enforce Gov. Roy Cooper's order requiring people to wear face coverings in public places starting at 5 p.m. Wednesday.

Unlike Greensboro officials, who are threatening to close down businesses for up to 72 hours if the businesses are found in repeated violation of masking and occupancy rules, Winston-Salem officials are for now saying that penalizing violators will be done "as an option of last resort."

But the mayor's order does authorize police and fire officials to issue citations for violations, which would be considered a Class 2 misdemeanor with a maximum penalty of 60 days in jail and a fine of $1,000.

Meanwhile, the city's administrative and legal staff is being directed to investigate other enforcement measures that might be adopted and present them to the Winston-Salem City Council in January.

Those enforcement measures could include civil penalties as well as authorizing other city staffers besides police and fire officials to enforce the rules.