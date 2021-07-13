 Skip to main content
Winston-Salem ranks among nation's top 50 'Best Places to Live,' says US News
View of Winston-Salem from the Broad Street bridge over Salem Parkway

You could do worse than to live in Winston-Salem – or so says the latest “Best Places to Live” list from U.S. News & World Report.

The city ranked No. 46 out of 150 cities, with the list’s authors citing a “slow and steady growth that has preserved the region’s small-town feel while allowing for improvements.”

The ranking also cites an “international feel” amidst the Winston-Salem’s Southern friendliness.

Among the cities in North Carolina, only the Raleigh-Durham area and Charlotte were ranked higher than the Twin City.

Greensboro came in at No. 94, although it was topped by Hickory, a western piedmont town of just over 40,000 residents at last count, which barely missed the top 50.

The report says cities it identified had to have good value, be desirable, have a strong job market and have a high quality of life.

The breakdown of N.C. cities making the list:

No. 2: Raleigh-Durham

No. 20: Charlotte

No. 46: Winston-Salem

No. 48: Asheville

No. 52: Hickory

No. 94: Greensboro

No. 142: Fayetteville

