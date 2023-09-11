The suspect in the rape of a 77-year-old woman near downtown Winston-Salem on Sunday is back behind bars on a $1 million bond less than a month after being in prison.

Bryon Shane Martin, 47, is being held in the Forsyth County Jail on charges of first-degree rape and first-degree robbery in the attack on the victim shortly after Shabbytiques store opened at 831 Reynolda Road at about 12:30 p.m., the Winston-Salem Police Department said.

The suspect reportedly threatened the employee with a hammer and forced her to have intercourse. Martin was located less than two hours later on nearby Canal Street with the help of a K9 team.

“The victim and suspect were not known to one another — this was a random act of violence,” police said in a news release.

The suspect has a criminal record spanning more than three decades.

Martin was released Aug. 18 from the Piedmont Correctional Institution in Salisbury.

He was given a four-year prison sentence in 2018 for burning a public building in Stokes County. Martin was released in 2022, but ended up behind bars again in January of this year after violating parole, records show.

Martin was just 16 at the time of his first conviction for felony assault with a deadly weapon and vehicle theft in Forsyth County in 1992.

He since has had four convictions for assaulting a female and one for second-degree kidnapping. Martin also has multiple past convictions for assault with a deadly weapon, breaking and entering, and larceny.

Other incidents

Sunday’s attack was the third by a male on a female in the downtown area in the last three weeks.

Dylan Cody Smyers, 19, is charged with first-degree kidnapping after allegedly grabbing a women while she was out for a run on Salem Avenue Aug. 23.

Smyers was given a $750,000 bond after telling investigators he’d planned to have sex with the woman.

The victim told investigators that Smyers pulled her from the sidewalk along Salem Avenue, where the street crosses under Hamilton Bridge on the edge of the downtown district. The suspect repeatedly told the woman to “come with me” as the two struggled, Forsyth County District Attorney Jim O’Neill said in a bond hearing Aug. 31.

O’Neill told the county superior court that while the woman managed to escape and call police, Smyers later told investigators he “was going to have sex with her.”

Less than a week after the runner was assaulted, another woman was a victim of downtown violence.

Jemmond Tremmal Washington, 33, of Winston-Salem is charged with attempted robbery with a deadly weapon after allegedly attacking the woman with a knife in the 500 block of Vine Street around 1 p.m. on Aug. 29

The victim suffered minor injuries, authorities said.

When asked about safety in the downtown area, the Winston-Salem Police Department said Monday it has increased the number of officers on foot and patrolling in vehicles during high-volume periods. The department’s Downtown Bar Patrol also monitors popular nightspots during peak hours, the department added.

"We have implemented many different avenues to keep our community safe,” said Assistant Chief Katie Allen of WSPD’s Field Services Bureau. “We aim to ensure the citizens of Winston-Salem feel safe and comfortable while participating in activities downtown. We always encourage individuals if they see something to say something.”