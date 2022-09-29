Winston-Salem readies for remnants of Hurricane Ian

Authorities are putting out warnings about high water and strong winds as they ready for the approach of the remnants of Hurricane Ian, which are expected to dump 3-6 inches of rain across central North Carolina from Friday through midday Saturday.

The forecast now is for more severe weather than officials were predicting on Wednesday. That means stronger wind gusts of up to 50 miles per hour Friday and Friday night. Rainfall totals could amount to at least 2-3 inches and as much as 6 inches of rain. The heaviest rains and strongest winds are predicted for 2 p.m. Friday through midnight.

Forecasters predicted that the evening commute on Friday will be difficult. Water will accumulate in low-lying and floor-prone areas, and urban flooding is possible.

Ian regained hurricane strength as it moved over the Atlantic from Florida on Thursday and began making its way north, with the storm expected to be off the coast of South Carolina by Friday morning. Forecasters said gusty northeasterly winds would start early Friday and continue throughout the day.

Winston-Salem crews are clearing storm grates and staffing up its CityLink service for 'round the clock operation this weekend. Crews are ready to clear debris and can mobilize extra numbers if they need to.

City residents should call CityLink at 311 or 336-727-8000 to report downed trees or flooded streets, and should not call 911. CityLink will be staffed from 7 p.m. Friday through 5 p.m. Sunday for the weather.

Authorities are warning people not to drive on flooded roads.

"Only 12 inches of rushing water can carry away most cars, and just two feet of rushing water can carry away SUVs and trucks," said August Vernon, the emergency management director for Winston-Salem and Forsyth County.

AAA said that drivers who are unable to see the edges of the road or other vehicles at a safe distance should pull off the road and wait for the rain to ease up. The group also recommended driving more slowly, not driving with cruise control, and getting out of the car and away if it stalls in standing water.

Winston-Salem officials said the combination of wet ground and wind gusts could blow down weak or leaning trees, and could lead to isolated power outages. Residents should have a supply of non-perishable food and flashlights or battery-powered lanterns, officials said.

Cancellations are widespread: The Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools announced Thursday afternoon that no classes would be held on Friday. High school football games had already been moved to Thursday night for most schools. Winston-Salem State University cancelled all official homecoming events taking place after noon on Friday.

After holding out until Thursday afternoon, the Carolina Classic Fair announced shortly before 5 p.m. that the opening opening of the fair, planned for 11 a.m. Friday, would instead take place at 9 a.m. Saturday. On Wednesday, fair officials had said they were used to all kinds of weather and that if it rained, people could enjoy indoor exhibits.

Fair operators said the decision came on the heels of the state of emergency declared by Gov. Roy Cooper and the closure of schools. The fair said it would extend advance sale pricing until midnight Friday.

Temperatures will remain cool. After dropping to 53 overnight, Friday's high will be around 59. After a low of 54 Friday night, Saturday will see continued showers and not as much wind, with a high of 63 and still an 80% chance of rain. Conditions should be "much improved" on Saturday, forecasters said.

Rain will taper off Saturday night but showers are still likely through Sunday night, National Weather Service forecasters said.

Meanwhile, the National Park Service said sections of the Blue Ridge Parkway would close starting Friday afternoon. The closest stretch to Winston-Salem that is closing runs between milepost 318 and 375.2, from just south of the U.S. 221 crossing near Linville Falls down to Bull Gap north of Asheville. Other closures affect portions of the parkway further south.

The National Park Service said the closures would be in effect at least until midday on Sunday, but could last longer depending on how much cleanup might be needed.

Even where the parkway remains open, authorities said drivers need to be aware of the potential for falling rocks and downed trees.

The Renaissance Festival will not open on Saturday as planned but may open Sunday depending on conditions. The event takes place in Huntersville.

Cautions were raised against using gasoline-powered generators or tools, outdoor grills and camp stoves in enclosed spaces, should power fail. Authorities said the devices should be used outside only and at least 20 feet away from windows, doors and air vents to avoid carbon monoxide poisoning.