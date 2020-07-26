Winston-Salem Recreation and Parks is closing all its pools until further notice after learning that a Bolton Pool employee who tested positive for COVID-19 had interactions outside of work with staff members from other pools.
All staff members who were in contact with the employee who tested positive will be tested and as of Sunday morning, one additional Bolton Pool staff member received a positive result, city officials said in a press release.
The city said it is taking this step to protect the public and will work in partnership with the Forsyth County Department of Public Health to ensure CDC protocols regarding contact tracing is followed. A decision about reopening pools will be made depending on having sufficient staff available.
Residents who have been to a pool recently and who wish to get tested can find a list of locations at Forsyth.cc/CovidUpdate.
The splash pads at Hathaway, Little Creek, Nelson Malloy, Rupert Bell, Sedge Garden, Mineral Springs and Reynolds parks remain open.
