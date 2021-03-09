Winston-Salem renames Dr. Seuss car-decorating contest after controversy. 'Spring into Reading' will be held Saturday at Parkland Park

Winston-Salem has rebranded the Dr. Seuss car-decorating contest this weekend as a "Spring into Reading" event that will be completely Seuss-free, the city said on Tuesday.

The comments on the city's Facebook page exploded on Monday as people debated whether some Dr. Seuss books are racist, and whether the city was right or wrong to try to stage a reading event for children themed around the Dr. Seuss books.

Just days before, Dr. Seuss Enterprises announced that six Dr. Seuss titles were being discontinued because the books "portray people in ways that are hurtful and wrong."

William Royston, the director of the Winston-Salem Recreation and Parks Department, noted that this coming weekend's event was planned long before the most recent controversy over some of the Seuss books.

"It had been planned many months ago, but the controversy regarding the books didn't just start a couple weeks ago," Royston said. "We tried to kind of steer around it, but the best course of action is to steer clear of it as long as there are other ways to provide the service."

The whole point was to focus on literacy, Royston said. As part of the event, the city will be giving away books.