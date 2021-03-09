Winston-Salem renames Dr. Seuss car-decorating contest after controversy. 'Spring into Reading' will be held Saturday at Parkland Park

Winston-Salem has rebranded the Dr. Seuss car-decorating contest this weekend as a "Spring into Reading" event that will be completely Seuss-free, the city said on Tuesday.
The comments on the city's Facebook page exploded on Monday as people debated whether some Dr. Seuss books are racist, and whether the city was right or wrong to try to stage a reading event for children themed around the Dr. Seuss books.
Just days before, Dr. Seuss Enterprises announced that six Dr. Seuss titles were being discontinued because the books "portray people in ways that are hurtful and wrong."
William Royston, the director of the Winston-Salem Recreation and Parks Department, noted that this coming weekend's event was planned long before the most recent controversy over some of the Seuss books.
"It had been planned many months ago, but the controversy regarding the books didn't just start a couple weeks ago," Royston said. "We tried to kind of steer around it, but the best course of action is to steer clear of it as long as there are other ways to provide the service."
The whole point was to focus on literacy, Royston said. As part of the event, the city will be giving away books.
"We have such a variety of books to give," he said. "Some of the books are being widely used through the school system and other groups. We feel comfortable with them. We have been talking about Dr. Seuss for two days. That is not the focus. I wish the focus of why we are doing the event got the same sort of attention as the controversy."
The substitute event still takes place at Parkland Park on Brewer Road on Saturday from 1 to 3 p.m. The event poster bills the attractions as "Family fun, story time, book giveaways and prizes," plus an appearance by the Forsyth County Bookmobile and the involvement of the Southside Branch of the Forsyth County Public Library.
The car-decorating contest part of the event has gone away, Royston noted. The original plan involved inviting people to decorate their cars in styles evoking the Dr. Seuss books.
Dr. Seuss was the pen name of Theodore Seuss Geisel, who was born in 1904 and died in 1991. Among his many books, some of the best-known are "The Cat in the Hat," "Green Eggs and Ham," "How the Grinch Stole Christmas" and "Hop on Pop."
The discontinued titles are "And To Think I Saw It on Mulberry Street," "If I Ran the Zoo," "McElligot's Pool," On Beyond Zebra!" and "The Cat's Quizzer."
In one of the discontinued books, an Asian person is portrayed wearing a conical hat and holding chopsticks. In another, a drawing depicts two bare-footed African men wearing grass skirts and hair tried above their heads.
Royston said avoiding controversy is one reason no Dr. Seuss books will appear during the weekend event.
"That goes without saying," he said. "To not be insensitive to anyone, we felt it was important to move forward with the event but focus on other books. There are tons of children's authors who have created children's books that provide the same opportunity for for families and children to come out and read through some of the books."
336-727-7369