Winston-Salem reports a discharge of 4,125 gallons of untreated wastewater near Winding Creek Way

On Saturday, the Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Utilities Department reported a discharge of 4,125 gallons of untreated wastewater near the 600 block of Winding Creek Way, authorities said.
The discharge in the city's northwestern section was caused Friday by roots in the sewer pipe, the department said. The wastewater was discharged into Mill Creek in the Yadkin-Pee Dee River Basin.
The N.C. Division of Water Resources was notified and the agency is reviewing the incident, the department said.
State law requires agencies that operate wastewater collection or treatment facilities to notify the public when an untreated wastewater discharge of 1,000 gallons or more reaches surface waters.
If anyone sees or suspects a sewer spill in Forsyth County or wants more information on sewer overflows and how to prevent them, they can call City Link at 311 or 336-727-8000.
336-727-7299