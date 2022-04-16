 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Winston-Salem reports a discharge of 4,125 gallons of untreated wastewater near Winding Creek Way

  • 0

On Saturday, the Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Utilities Department reported a discharge of 4,125 gallons of untreated wastewater near the 600 block of Winding Creek Way, authorities said.

The discharge in the city's northwestern section was caused Friday by roots in the sewer pipe, the department said. The wastewater was discharged into Mill Creek in the Yadkin-Pee Dee River Basin.

The N.C. Division of Water Resources was notified and the agency is reviewing the incident, the department said.

State law requires agencies that operate wastewater collection or treatment facilities to notify the public when an untreated wastewater discharge of 1,000 gallons or more reaches surface waters.

If anyone sees or suspects a sewer spill in Forsyth County or wants more information on sewer overflows and how to prevent them, they can call City Link at 311 or 336-727-8000.

336-727-7299

@jhintonWSJ

0 Comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Extortion charges dropped against ex-GOP chair in Forsyth as part of plea deal. Nathan Tabor pleads guilty to larceny, cocaine possession.

Extortion charges dropped against ex-GOP chair in Forsyth as part of plea deal. Nathan Tabor pleads guilty to larceny, cocaine possession.

Nathan Tabor, former Forsyth County GOP chairman, saw the bulk of his most serious criminal charges in Brunswick County dismissed as a result of a plea deal in which he pleaded no context to several felony and misdemeanor drug charges as well as some charges related to allegations that he stole catalytic converters. He had faced numerous criminal charges in three separate counties over the last six months, but now he only faces a misdemeanor cyberstalking charge in Forsyth County. Tabor, a self-described Christian conservative who fought against same-sex marriage and advocated for anti-abortion legislation, was Forsyth County's GOP chair from 2009 to 2012. 

Watch Now: Related Video

Seeking asylum in US: Refugees try their luck via Mexico's border

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert