Winston-Salem resident wins History Channel 'Forged in Fire' competition

The two winners from the first episode and the two winners from the second episode met Wednesday night for the third and final tournament.

On July 28 in the Sergeant Duel, Lopez was challenged with making a M1915 Bolo Bayonet, a hybrid version of the bolo knife and the traditional bayonet designed at the turn of the 20th century and discontinued by World War II.

Born in Puerto Rico, Lopez went to Riverside Military Academy in Gainesville, Ga., from 1985 to 1987. In August 1989, he joined the U.S. Army.

Fermin became a helicopter medic and achieved the rank of sergeant before he was discharged from the Army.

“I was injured when I was over in Iraq, and I was discharged under medical conditions,” Lopez said.

He eventually moved to North Carolina and started working for the Kernersville VA Healthcare Center, where he is now a medical records custodian.

Lopez had always been a huge fan of “Forged in Fire” since its first episode in 2015 and kept telling himself that one day he would make it onto the TV show.

He said 16 contestants were chosen for the “Forged in Fire: Battle of the Branches Tournament” — four from each branch of the military.