Winston-Salem retail stores draw small fines for price-scanning errors

Two Winston-Salem Advance Auto Parts stores are among 10 retailers statewide required to pay small fines for what state officials considered as "excessive price-scanner errors."

The standards division for the N.C. Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services issued a statement on the civil fines Tuesday.

The Advance Auto Parts at 759 Waughtown St. was fined $750.

The department said an initial inspection in March found a 12% error rate based on six overcharges in a 50-item lot. A follow-up inspection in May found a 4.67% error rate, based on 14 overcharges in a 300-item lot.

The store passed inspection in July.

The Advance Auto Parts at 3750 Patterson Ave. was fined $360.

An initial inspection in April found an 8% error rate based on four overcharges in a 50-item lot. A follow-up inspection in June found a 2.67% error rate, based on eight overcharges in a 300-item lot.

The store passed inspection in September.

The department conducts periodic, unannounced inspections of price-scanner systems in businesses to check for accuracy between the prices advertised and the prices that ring up at the register.