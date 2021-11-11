Winston-Salem retail stores draw small fines for price-scanning errors

Two Winston-Salem Advance Auto Parts stores are among 10 retailers statewide required to pay small fines for what state officials considered as "excessive price-scanner errors."
The standards division for the N.C. Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services issued a statement on the civil fines Tuesday.
The Advance Auto Parts at 759 Waughtown St. was fined $750.
The department said an initial inspection in March found a 12% error rate based on six overcharges in a 50-item lot. A follow-up inspection in May found a 4.67% error rate, based on 14 overcharges in a 300-item lot.
The store passed inspection in July.
The Advance Auto Parts at 3750 Patterson Ave. was fined $360.
An initial inspection in April found an 8% error rate based on four overcharges in a 50-item lot. A follow-up inspection in June found a 2.67% error rate, based on eight overcharges in a 300-item lot.
The store passed inspection in September.
The department conducts periodic, unannounced inspections of price-scanner systems in businesses to check for accuracy between the prices advertised and the prices that ring up at the register.
If a store has more than a 2% error rate on overcharges, inspectors discuss the findings with the store manager and conduct a more intensive follow-up inspection later. Undercharges are also reported, but do not count against a store.
Penalties are assessed if a store fails a follow-up inspection. In addition to the penalties paid, the store will be subject to re-inspection every 60 days from the last inspection until it meets the 2% or less error rate. Additional penalties may be assessed if a store fails a re-inspection.
Consumers can file a complaint at (919) 707-3225.
“Our Standards Division inspectors work to protect consumers by comparing the price on the shelf and the price at the register to be sure they match,” Agriculture Commissioner Steve Troxler said in a statement.
“Stores have a responsibility to make sure their pricing is accurate, and most stores pass inspection. Ones with errors face fines until they come into compliance.”
Statewide, the department assessed fines to four Dollar General stores, two Family Dollar stores and two Walmart stores during the third quarter.
