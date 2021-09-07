Winston-Salem rezones land for affordable housing

The Winston-Salem City Council voted unanimously Tuesday night to rezone some city-owned property on Northwest Boulevard in hopes of increasing the city's stock of affordable housing.
The city-owned property consists of about 4.3 acres on the north side of Northwest Boulevard, to the immediate west of the Underwood Avenue intersection and stretching west toward the University Parkway intersection. The land, currently undeveloped, lies between Northwest Boulevard and Peters Creek.
"It is about providing housing that is affordable for different pockets of the community," said Council Member D.D. Adams, who is mayor pro tem and council member for the North Ward, where the property is located.
Calling Northwest Boulevard a "major corridor from the east to the west," Adams said she hopes the city will also create an area plan for that section of Northwest Boulevard.
City Manager Lee Garrity said on Tuesday that the city would now be seeking a developer to carry out a plan to put affordable housing on the property.
Garrity said the city would likely have to use housing funds from the city's 2018 bond issue to bring down costs for a developer so that when the housing is finished it would be attractive to households making between 50% and 80% of area median income.
Garrity said the city would be selling the land to a developer when one is identified and selected for the project. He added that it is also likely the city would make some financing available for the developer.
Until Tuesday night, most of the property was zoned for highway business. The new zoning class of residential multifamily zoning would allow the city to put as many as 18 units per acre on the land. There's no site plan yet, so the actual number of units would have to be worked out between the city and a developer.
In other business, the city council voted 6-1 to change zoning regulations to allow churches and schools to locate in the entertainment district.
The entertainment district is in the general area of Trade Street and Martin Luther King Jr. Drive. It was established as a zoning category in 2012 so that nightclubs and other businesses with amplified music would have a section of downtown for their activities.
Hank Perkins, one of the principal landowners in the district, made the request for the school and church uses to be added as permissible uses in the district.
Planning staffers said that because projects have been proposed that would bring more residential housing to the area, it makes sense to add the school and church uses to further the city's intent of making the area a walkable, mixed-use area.
Under the new rules, churches could locate in the zone without having to undergo review, while schools would be permitted with a planning board review.
When the issue came up at the planning board recently, Luke Dickey, of Stimmel Associates, speaking in favor of the change, noted that church and school uses do not typically take place at night, when entertainment district businesses are active.
On the city council, Council Member Annette Scippio cast the only vote against the zoning regulation changes. Council Member John Larson was absent from the meeting.
