Winston-Salem rezones land for affordable housing

The Winston-Salem City Council voted unanimously Tuesday night to rezone some city-owned property on Northwest Boulevard in hopes of increasing the city's stock of affordable housing.

The city-owned property consists of about 4.3 acres on the north side of Northwest Boulevard, to the immediate west of the Underwood Avenue intersection and stretching west toward the University Parkway intersection. The land, currently undeveloped, lies between Northwest Boulevard and Peters Creek.

"It is about providing housing that is affordable for different pockets of the community," said Council Member D.D. Adams, who is mayor pro tem and council member for the North Ward, where the property is located.

Calling Northwest Boulevard a "major corridor from the east to the west," Adams said she hopes the city will also create an area plan for that section of Northwest Boulevard.

City Manager Lee Garrity said on Tuesday that the city would now be seeking a developer to carry out a plan to put affordable housing on the property.

Garrity said the city would likely have to use housing funds from the city's 2018 bond issue to bring down costs for a developer so that when the housing is finished it would be attractive to households making between 50% and 80% of area median income.