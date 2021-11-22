Winston-Salem says in court document that it didn't discriminate against a blind man when police officers ordered him and his guide to leave a store

The city of Winston-Salem didn't unlawfully discriminate against a blind man last year when two police officers forced him and his guide dog to leave a store in Hanes Mall, the city’s attorney said in a response to the man's lawsuit against the city.
Those officers had probable cause to arrest Wilmer Oliva of Winston-Salem “based on alleged criminal activity and not because of any disability,” James Morgan Jr. of Winston-Salem who representing the city, wrote in its response to Oliva’s lawsuit.
Oliva, 36, is suing the city, alleging that the officers unlawfully discriminated against him they forced him and his service dog, Forte, to leave a clothing store in Hanes Mall. The officers didn't arrest Oliva.
Oliva’s lawsuit was filed Sept. 15 in U.S. District Court in Greensboro.
The city is asking a federal judge to dismiss Oliva’s lawsuit, the city said in its answer to Oliva’s legal action. The city denied all of Oliva’s allegations in its response.
"(The city) acted reasonably, in good faith, and with legal justification at all times," the city said.
However, Oliva wants a federal judge to declare that Winston-Salem violated provisions of the Americans with Disabilities Act and Rehabilitation Act, which allows service dogs in public places, according to his lawsuit.
Morgan declined to comment Friday on the city's response to Oliva’s lawsuit.
If Oliva of Winston-Salem hadn't left the store on Nov. 27, 2020, his lawsuit says, he would have been arrested and charged with trespassing.
Under the Americans with Disabilities Act, a person qualified to receive nondiscriminatory services from a public entity cannot be subjected to discrimination, the lawsuit says. Under the Rehabilitation Act, cities that received federal money must respect the rights of people with disabilities.
Oliva also is seeking a jury trial, compensatory damages, court costs and payment of his attorney fees.
"The treatment that I received was wrong," Oliva said Friday. "The officers didn’t let me tell them about my rights.
"They just told me to get out of the store or you will be arrested," Oliva said. "We are a country where everyone has rights."
Christopher Hodgson of Raleigh, an attorney for Disability Rights North Carolina and one of Oliva's lawyers, said that city's response to his client's lawsuit was vexing.
"We are disappointed that the city has decided to double down on its mistreatment of a blind man," Hodgson said. "With that said, Mr. Oliva's case against the city is very much ongoing and we look forward to proving his case in court."
Disability Rights North Carolina, a nonprofit organization, defends the rights of people with disabilities in the state. Oliva is legally blind, and works at IFB Solutions in Winston-Salem.
Forte, his service dog, was professionally trained by The Seeing Eye of Morristown, N.J., a philanthropic organization that breeds and trains guide dogs for blind people, according to the lawsuit.
