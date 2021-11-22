Winston-Salem says in court document that it didn't discriminate against a blind man when police officers ordered him and his guide to leave a store

Morgan declined to comment Friday on the city's response to Oliva’s lawsuit.

If Oliva of Winston-Salem hadn't left the store on Nov. 27, 2020, his lawsuit says, he would have been arrested and charged with trespassing.

Under the Americans with Disabilities Act, a person qualified to receive nondiscriminatory services from a public entity cannot be subjected to discrimination, the lawsuit says. Under the Rehabilitation Act, cities that received federal money must respect the rights of people with disabilities.

Oliva also is seeking a jury trial, compensatory damages, court costs and payment of his attorney fees.

"The treatment that I received was wrong," Oliva said Friday. "The officers didn’t let me tell them about my rights.

"They just told me to get out of the store or you will be arrested," Oliva said. "We are a country where everyone has rights."

Christopher Hodgson of Raleigh, an attorney for Disability Rights North Carolina and one of Oliva's lawyers, said that city's response to his client's lawsuit was vexing.