Winston-Salem officials are asking residents to take part in a survey that the city will use to set priorities around homelessness, affordable housing, community services and small business support.

The city has also set up three meetings for people to learn more in person about the community priorities.

The survey results will be used to create the 2024-2028 Consolidated Housing and Community Development Plan required by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development. The plan is created every five years and sets community priorities.

When completed, the plan will outline community needs and the proposed use of a variety of federal funds from HUD.

All survey responses are anonymous and residents have until Saturday, March 18 at midnight to participate. The survey is available here: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/XBZ2F75.

City officials will hold a series of community meetings for those who prefer to learn more about the various community priorities in person. There will be one-hour sessions held for each identified community priority. To learn more about these meetings, go to: https://cityofws.org/fycp.

Meetings are scheduled for:

* Tuesday, March 14 from 9 a.m. to noon at the Rupert Bell Park Recreation Center, 1501 Mount Zion Place.

* Wednesday, March 15 from 9 a.m. to noon at the William R. Anderson Community Center, 2450 Reynolds Park Road.

* Wednesday, March 15 from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. at Central Library, 660 W. Fifth St.