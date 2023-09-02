The Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Public Art Commission is asking local artists to submit proposals for public art projects using any concept or location, as long as it would be inside the city.

The commission has set aside a total of $40,000 to fund up to four projects. Projects can be permanent or temporary — meaning the project can be installed for a few weeks, months or up to a year. All artists must be residents of Winston-Salem. Proposals must be submitted by Monday, Sept. 25 at 11:59 p.m.

Artists will have opportunities to receive feedback on their ideas during the application period. An in-person session takes place at 7 p.m. Sept. 7 at INBTWN (DOSE Collective Artist Space), 606 Trade St., and online via Zoom at 4 p.m., Sept. 18. Visit CityofWS.org/1267 for the link.

More information about the open call, including the selection process, timeline for the project and specific requirements for submissions, is posted at CityofWS.org/PublicArt.