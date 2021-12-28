Winston-Salem set to collect Christmas trees. Final round of leaf pickup is underway.

O Christmas tree, O Christmas tree
How dried out are thy branches?
’Tis the season to remove those lights and ornaments you hung with such care weeks ago and pack them away safely for another year before dragging the now-prickly pine — likely leaving a trail of needles whose remnants will be discovered for months — out the door and to the curb like an unwanted carcass.
The city of Winston-Salem is again picking up trees from single-family homes as part of its regular brush collection process. Apartment dwellers and those living outside the city limits can take their trees to one of 10 drop-off locations.
All lights, decorations, stands and nails must be removed. The city noted that the collection process could take several weeks.
The gathered trees will be re-gifted as mulch that will be available to residents next spring.
Keith Finch, Winston-Salem’s director of vegetation management, said the city doesn’t track how many trees are gathered in neighborhoods but noted that about 500 were dropped off at collection sites last year.
As tree pickup commences, the city has begun its third and final round of residential leaf collection, said spokesman Frank Elliott. Crews are working in Quadrant 3 in the eastern section of the city and then will move on to Quadrants 4 (north), 1 (east) and 2 (south).
City guidelines call for leaves to be left near the curb but not in the street, where they can block the flow of rainwater and clog gutters. Rain chances this week are 30% Wednesday, 50% Thursday, 30% Friday and 70% on New Year's Day, according to the National Weather Service.
Go to cityofws.org/606/Leaf-Routes for more information on leaf pickup and to see a map of the quadrants.
John Deem covers climate change and the environment in the Triad and Northwest North Carolina. His work is funded by a grant from the 1Earth Fund and the Z. Smith Reynolds Foundation.
336-727-7204