Winston-Salem sexual-addiction counselor pleads guilty to insurance fraud. He was accused of submitting fraudulent billing statements.

A Winston-Salem sexual-addiction counselor has pleaded guilty to charges that he submitted fraudulent billing statements for client sessions he never did, bilking Blue Cross and Blue Shield of North Carolina.
Gregory Alan Letourneau, 56, of the 1300 block of Glen Oaks Road in Clemmons pleaded guilty on Feb. 4 in Forsyth District Court to a misdemeanor count of making false statements for insurance benefits, according to court records. As part of a plea arrangement, Assistant District Attorney Jordan Green dismissed felony counts of insurance fraud and obtaining property by false pretenses.
Judge Ted Kazakos of Forsyth District Court placed Letourneau on three months of unsupervised probation and ordered him to pay restitution in the amount of $1,721 and court costs of $183.
Barry Smith, the assistant director of public affairs for the N.C. Department of Insurance, said Tuesday that the $1,721 was a repayment to Blue Cross and Blue Shield for eight counseling sessions that never happened.
David Freedman, Letourneau's attorney, said his client made some accounting errors.
"He is glad he can get this behind him and be able to serve his patients," Freedman said Tuesday.
Letourneau is a licensed clinical social worker and a certified sexual-addiction therapist who had worked at Wings of Change of Forsyth LLC, which is at 526 W. First St., according to the company's website. Letourneau was listed as the registered agent for the company, which was formed in 2014, according to documents filed with the N.C. Secretary of State's Office in Raleigh. The company was briefly dissolved in 2016 for failing to file annual reports. The secretary of state's office reinstated the company in May 2019.
A criminal summons alleged that on March 27, 2015, Letourneau submitted a written statement to Blue Cross that "contained false information billed for numerous dates of services that were fictitious." The summons also alleged that Letourneau illegally obtained insurance payments from Blue Cross based on the false billing information.
Smith has said the agency began the investigation after receiving a complaint from one of Letourneau's clients. The client told officials with the state insurance department's criminal-investigations division that Letourneau was billing for sessions that did not happen, Smith said.
The alleged false billing happened nine times in 2015 and four times in 2017, Smith said.
According to website for Wings of Change, the N.C. Social Work Certification and Licensure Board issued a license to Letourneau in 1996.
He received his certification as a sexual-addiction therapist in 2006 and has been a clinical supervisor for the past three years, according to the website. He also has certification as a therapist who helps clients recover from traumatic experiences. Freedman said Letourneau never lost his license.
