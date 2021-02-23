Winston-Salem sexual-addiction counselor pleads guilty to insurance fraud. He was accused of submitting fraudulent billing statements.

Letourneau is a licensed clinical social worker and a certified sexual-addiction therapist who had worked at Wings of Change of Forsyth LLC, which is at 526 W. First St., according to the company's website. Letourneau was listed as the registered agent for the company, which was formed in 2014, according to documents filed with the N.C. Secretary of State's Office in Raleigh. The company was briefly dissolved in 2016 for failing to file annual reports. The secretary of state's office reinstated the company in May 2019.

A criminal summons alleged that on March 27, 2015, Letourneau submitted a written statement to Blue Cross that "contained false information billed for numerous dates of services that were fictitious." The summons also alleged that Letourneau illegally obtained insurance payments from Blue Cross based on the false billing information.

Smith has said the agency began the investigation after receiving a complaint from one of Letourneau's clients. The client told officials with the state insurance department's criminal-investigations division that Letourneau was billing for sessions that did not happen, Smith said.

The alleged false billing happened nine times in 2015 and four times in 2017, Smith said.