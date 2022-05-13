Winston-Salem State University grads set sights for future

Proud students, parents, friends and well-wishers were all gathered at Joel Coliseum on Friday, as graduates from Winston-Salem State University turned their tassels and set their courses for whatever life brings next.

Graduates collected degrees from accounting to therapeutic recreation, and many beamed big smiles as they held up their red diploma covers to prove to one and all that, yes, they had done it.

“I know there are probably times when you felt like giving up,” school chancellor Elwood Robinson told the assembled students. “But you made it.”

Shavonne Rogers, getting a master’s degree in nursing, could relate to the chancellor’s remarks. Rogers has been in nursing for 10 years now, so she faced going back to school as an older student, not to mention taking a year off to have a daughter.

And oh yes, dealing with going to school during COVID-19.

“I always knew I was going back,” she said. “I just didn’t know when and what degree to choose. This was blood, sweat and tears, and I wanted to quit many times. I didn’t quit. I’m here.” And Rogers said she had someone special on the staff who made it possible for her to finish: Alfreda Harper-Harrison, an advanced nurse educator at WSSU.

“She always motivated you,” Rogers said. “If plan A didn’t work, she had B, C and D there for you to help you find your way.”

The students marched in to “Pomp and Circumstance,” played by the University Symphonic Band, and formed a sea of red on the floor of the coliseum once they all got in. More than 600 people were on hand to collect degrees.

“I am proud to say that I am looking at future doctors, lawyers, teachers, engineers and leaders in the world,” speaker Dyamond Carr told the assembled students. Carr is the president of the Student Government Association.

Jaylen Huggins, standing outside Joel Coliseum after the ceremony with a degree in sport management in his hand, said he was thinking about his family, friends and classmates who helped him get through.

“It is an accomplishment that I have always dreamed about,” Huggins said. And he added that he already has a job lined up: He will be working for the Carolina Cobras indoor football team in Greensboro.

Friends Tyler Emanuel, Jasmin Sherry, Kathia Rodriguez and Ruth Jimenez huddled together and talked about how they had helped each other through their program in birth-through-kindergarten education. The four women made up the entire group getting that major.

“We all met in the program and everybody got real tight,” Emanuel said. “Because we needed each other to keep going. Within the education program, it is a lot: Student teaching is a lot. We had to lean on each other within the licensure process, looking at each other’s lessons, everything. So we are excited.”

Robin Hill sat in the stands to see two people get their degrees: A cousin, Raven Wilkerson, and Kayla Brooks, a co-worker at Walmart.

“I’m proud to watch them grow into what they became today,” she said.

Brian Gates drove down from New Jersey to see his daughter, Lauren Gates, get a bachelor’s degree in nursing.

“She decided she wanted to be a practical nurse, so she came here and did a two-year program and loved it,” he said. “She already has a job at Novant. I’m a very proud dad.”

In another part of the coliseum. Cassandra Roberson waited for a chance to get a cellphone photo and video of her niece, Makayla Clark.

“I drove all the way from Pensacola, Florida, to come here, to be here to witness this today ... the second daughter of my grandparents to graduate from college,” she said. “I love her dearly.”

During the ceremony, the university awarded an honorary degree to a former alumnus: Alex Johnson, who got his bachelor’s degree at WSSU, received an honorary doctorate in humane letters. Johnson is the president of Cuyahoga Community College in Cleveland.

The university also gave its 2022 award for excellence in teaching to Amber DeBono, an associate professor of psychology at WSSU.

Six graduates received military commissions during the ceremony, and all the graduates were inducted into the university’s national alumni association.

Akon Adichol, who was born in South Sudan but grew up in North Carolina, said it was a day of excitement.

“I’m the very first in my family” to get a college degree, she said. “I was nervous, but it was very exciting.”

