Winston-Salem State University to be vaccination clinic site.

Winston-Salem State University is serving as a vaccination site for the next eight weeks as part of the FEMA mass-vaccination effort in Greensboro.
Novant Health Inc. officials said Tuesday the system will administer 870 doses Wednesday,March 17 at WSSU.
The event will be the first of several planned at WSSU for low-income and marginalized individuals in the community, said Jerome Williams Jr., senior vice president for consumer engagement with Novant.
The other WSSU events will be held on Saturdays. About 600 doses will be given by appointment only.
“WSSU is well connected to our surrounding community and will play an integral role helping to educate about the safety of the vaccine and secure appointments," said Jason Stogner, WSSU's emergency management director.
"Over the next eight weeks, you’re going to see us on the ground, in our community, making sure our most vulnerable populations receive the care they deserve."
Another 600 doses will be given weekly at other community sites and at Novant's mass-vaccination site at Hanes Mall.
The doses are coming from the FEMA mass-vaccination site at Four Seasons Town Center in Greensboro.
The center began operations March 10 and is projected to provide up to 3,000 vaccinations daily for up to eight weeks.
The center is planning for outreach into marginalized and underserved communities at sites and mobile vaccination clinics in Guilford, Alamance, Davidson, Forsyth and Randolph counties.
Group Four begins
As North Carolina prepares for Group Four individuals to become eligible for vaccination Wednesday, local infectious disease experts cautioned Tuesday that demand will continue to exceed supply for at least a few more weeks.
On March 3, Gov. Roy Cooper approved a multi-phase approach for Group Four vaccinations.
Cooper said the decision to accelerate the timeline was based on provider feedback and expected supply of the Johnson & Johnson, Moderna and Pfizer vaccines.
In addition to the Group Four members eligible for vaccines Wednesday, the group also includes essential workers who were not considered front line workers. Those workers will now be eligible for vaccinations beginning April 7.
Those employment sectors include: chemical, including industrial, pharmaceutical facilities and consumer products; commercial facilities, such as hotel and retail workers; communications and information technology; defense industrial base; energy; financial services; hazardous materials; hygiene products and services, such as laundromats and sanitation workers; public works and infrastructure support services, such as plumbers, electricians and exterminators; residential facilities, housing and real estate; and water and wastewater.
“With improving supplies, North Carolina can get more people vaccinated sooner and meet our goals to provide equitable access to vaccinations in every community in the state," Dr. Mandy Cohen, the state's health secretary, said last week.
Nikki Nissen, Novant Health Inc.'s chief nursing officer, cautioned Tuesday, "it's going to be exciting for more groups to be in window to get vaccinated, and they are going to be frustrated with the limited number of appointments."
Pre-registering
The Forsyth County Department of Public Health, Novant Health Inc. and Wake Forest Baptist Health are encouraging people in Groups One through Four to register and preregister for vaccination appointments at their respective websites.
Those in Group Four who are eligible for vaccines Wednesday include individuals ages 18 to 64 at higher risk from COVID-19 due to underlying medical conditions, as well as people in certain group-living settings and those experiencing homelessness.
The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services estimates about 2.9 million North Carolinians with high-risk medical conditions were previously not eligible for vaccinations.
DHHS also estimates 23,000 individuals who are incarcerated or are homelessness fit into Group Four.
Higher-risk medical conditions for Group Four include intellectual and developmental disabilities, such as Down syndrome, and neurologic conditions, such as dementia.
Group Four includes individuals who have smoked at least 100 traditional cigarettes during their lifetime.
Nissen said Novant has about 25,000 in-network patients in Groups One and Two still waiting on being vaccinated. She said it is possible that individuals in Group Four could be vaccinated ahead of those left in Groups One and Two.
"We're working to reach out to those patients to make sure they didn't get vaccinated someone else," Nissen said.
"We're trying to move them up to earlier appointments because of no-shows and increases in allocation.
"We don't want people to think they are being left behind, particularly our 65 and olders."
Nissen said that some appointments specifically held by county health departments for those 65 and older are not being taken, "which tells us that people who wanted to get vaccinated have been able to, but we haven't reached everyone yet."
