Winston-Salem State University to be vaccination clinic site.

Winston-Salem State University is serving as a vaccination site for the next eight weeks as part of the FEMA mass-vaccination effort in Greensboro.

Novant Health Inc. officials said Tuesday the system will administer 870 doses Wednesday,March 17 at WSSU.

The event will be the first of several planned at WSSU for low-income and marginalized individuals in the community, said Jerome Williams Jr., senior vice president for consumer engagement with Novant.

The other WSSU events will be held on Saturdays. About 600 doses will be given by appointment only.

“WSSU is well connected to our surrounding community and will play an integral role helping to educate about the safety of the vaccine and secure appointments," said Jason Stogner, WSSU's emergency management director.

"Over the next eight weeks, you’re going to see us on the ground, in our community, making sure our most vulnerable populations receive the care they deserve."

Another 600 doses will be given weekly at other community sites and at Novant's mass-vaccination site at Hanes Mall.

The doses are coming from the FEMA mass-vaccination site at Four Seasons Town Center in Greensboro.