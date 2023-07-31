Luis Davila — known to some as Tuikitraka — realizes that people stare at him. Some laugh or point, too.

Wearing bright grease paint on his face and oversized polka-dot shoes in 90-degree heat will do that.

But as eye-popping as the costume is, it’s another part of his act that really grabs attention: Who could possibly look away from a fire-breathing clown? Near a busy intersection?

“I (grew up) in the circus,” said Tuikitraka through a translator. “A lot of people judge me. But this is what I know.”

More than a number

According to the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, some 1.5 million immigrants came to the United States in 2021 adding to the 13.6 percent foreign-born residents of the U.S. total of 331.9 million. About 2.8 million people were turned away at the border in fiscal 2022.

But those are just raw numbers. The power — and the inspiration — lies in individual stories.

And stumbling across a man willing to stand under a blistering sun with grease paint running down his neck and hands blackened by smoke and fire seemed worth stopping for.

Besides, it’s impossible to look past a fire-breathing street artist. Call it an occupational hazard.

Google translate and high-school Spanglish will only carry a guy so far. So after watching a bumbling attempt to bridge the language barrier, customers (and employees) in a business behind Tuikitraka’s impromptu stage volunteered to help.

“He’s from Honduras,” said Daniel Rivera, a store clerk who had been enjoying the show. “He says he’s been here for six weeks.”

Policymakers at City Hall who require permits for panhandling may disagree, but Tuikitraka shouldn’t be considered a beggar.

He’s neither waving a hand-lettered sign proclaiming himself a disabled veteran nor selling a story about running out of gas.

Rather, Tuikitraka is a street performer. He’s trying to survive.

On random days, Tuikitraka works in parking lots in clunky clown shoes. He carries an assortment of bowling pins for juggling, a portable speaker to play Latin American music and, yeah, a fuel can and an array of torches.

He displays no signs and doesn’t ask for anything. That said, if someone who’s stopped to watch — or snap a photo — offers a few bucks, Tuikitraka isn’t going to turn it down.

By the way, that’s the man’s stage name, and no, I didn’t ask about his immigration status. Anyone with enough guts to move to a new country for a shot at something for better should be admired, not scorned or belittled.

Giving 100 percent

Tuikitraka learned the tricks of the trade, Rivera translated, in the circus — the family business. In addition to the fire-breathing and juggling, Tuikitraka proudly said he can perform a trapeze act and make balloon animals.

His act in the middle of the day Wednesday certainly entertained. Several passersby made it a point to stop.

One, a painter named Cornello Antunez, was moved to press a few bills into Tuikitraka’s hand. Perhaps it was because he saw something of himself in the younger man.

“I came to California in 1984 when I was 16,” Antunez said. “I’m 56 now.”

He, too, arrived from Mexico with an artist’s heart. Antunez said he was always drawn to drawing, painting and creating. Painting houses, cleaning decks and brick sidewalks is a living not a passion.

“If I have a piece of wood or metal in my hand, I have to make something out of it,” he said. “It was hard to get a job when I first came here. I thank God. I thank this country.”

So does Tuikitraka.

“I have a wife and three kids,” he said, opening his phone so he could happily show a stranger some photos of his wife and kids.

His explanation was simple, direct and caused a moment of gratitude for what most of us were gifted at birth.

“My father always told (me) to do 100 percent of everything,” Tuikitraka said. “This country is the best opportunity. I am really blessed.”