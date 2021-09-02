Winston-Salem Symphony postpones two September concerts, enhances COVID-19 safety protocols

The Winston-Salem Symphony announced Thursday that it will postpone its September 2021 performances of The Chevalier and the Ignite Family Series Green Eggs & Ham concert in response to the rising number of new COVID-19 cases.

The symphony will announce rescheduled 2022 dates for The Chevalier and Green Eggs & Ham in the coming weeks.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Ticket holders to The Chevalier and Green Eggs & Ham will receive an email with information regarding their purchases. They can transfer their tickets to the rescheduled performances or exchange their tickets for another concert this season. Another option is for them to return the ticket as a donation and receive a tax credit for the value of the tickets.

All ticket donations, exchanges and refunds must be made by Oct. 29. For information, email boxoffice@wssymphony.org or call 336-464-0145.

The symphony stated that it recently joined a growing coalition of local arts organizations and performing arts venues across North Carolina in adopting enhanced safety protocols to ensure their ability to safely present live musical performances.

Beginning Oct. 1 and until further notice, all patrons attending Winston-Salem Symphony concerts must present proof of full vaccination against COVID-19 or a negative PCR lab test result from within 72 hours prior to a scheduled concert. Also, masks will be required at all symphony performances while the City of Winston-Salem’s mask mandate for all indoor events is in effect.

336-727-7366 @fdanielWSJ

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.