Winston-Salem Symphony Youth Orchestras to perform Monday, opening remarks by N.C. First Lady Kristin Cooper

North Carolina First Lady Kristin Cooper will offer opening remarks for the Winston-Salem Symphony Youth Orchestra's Fall Extravaganza at 7 p.m. Monday.

The concert is free and open to the community.

All four Youth Symphony groups will take the stage at the Stevens Center of the University of North Carolina School of the Arts at 405 W. Fourth St. in downtown Winston-Salem.

The Youth Symphony will perform “Carmen Suite No. 1” by Georges Bizet, “Dance Bacchanale” from “Samson and Delila” by Camille Saint-Saens, and “Pinball Wizard” by Pete Townshend, arr. Patrick Roszell. The Youth Philharmonic will perform “Procession of the Sardar” by M. Ippolitov, “March of the Scaffold” by Hector Berlioz, selections of “Peer Gynt Suit” by Edvard Grieg, and Wagner’s “Suite from Tannhauser.”

The Premiere Strings will perform “Breakbeat” by Doug Spata, “Arpeggio Antics” by R. Anne Svendsen, and “Our Heroes” by Susan H. Day. Chamber Sinfonia will play “Viking” by Soon Hee Newbold, “Skeleton Waltz” by Kate O’Hara LaBrie, and “Terra Nova” by Richard Meyer.