Not many incoming high-school students would voluntarily muck around near a sewage treatment plant on a summer morning.

Fewer still would happily do so with people closer in age to retirement than enrolling in freshman English.

But Jesse Haaf is hardly just any kid. In plain terms, he’s a bird-watcher — a member of a distinct flock of aficionados and hobbyists out to preserve our fine-feathered friends and their habitats.

Beyond that, Haaf has distinguished himself among the birding set as a sort of prodigy — a patient and deeply knowledgeable participant in an activity that tends to attract, um, a more mature crowd.

“‘He’s a walking encyclopedia of habitat. He knows which birds should be here and when,” said Ann Robertson, a fellow birder who traipsed around the Archie Elledge Wastewater Treatment plant with him. “The amazing thing is Jesse is 14. He knows the fine details. He’s a prodigy … exceptional.”

‘Something new every day’

No matter what the activity — quilting, pick-up basketball, stamp-collecting — everyone would like to be considered exceptional.

Recognition (and respect) from peers, positive reinforcement and pats on the back, while not essential for survival, are nevertheless nice.

Perhaps it’s due to his age, but Jesse is more about absorbing as much knowledge as possible than an ego-boost.

“I have a natural aptitude, I guess,” he said. (That a high-school kid would use the words “natural aptitude” in a sentence is a pretty good indicator of intellect.)

“I’m just really interested in the natural world,” he said. “I really like learning about birds. All animals, really.”

Jesse’s mother, Kristen Haaf, had her suspicions early on that her son — one of four children — had an inclination toward the natural world and ecology.

When he was small, she said, he was very interested in … ants. He read and observed, learning all he could. “Then he moved onto birds,” she said. “He hasn’t looked back.”

Encouraging her children to follow their curiosity — and interests — came naturally.

And if lugging around binoculars and guide books was going to be her son’s thing, then the Haafs were on board.

So while a sibling might be practicing at the Truist Sports Park in Bermuda Run, Jesse might be across the Yadkin River in Tanglewood Park watching herons.

“We’re naturalists, too,” Kristen Haaf said. “But not at his level.”

His aptitude landed Jesse an honor not often afforded to someone his age. He was named a “Block Star” among the state’s bird Atlas folks.

Basically, an “Atlaser” is an enthusiastic bird watcher who contributes data to censuses of bird populations ultimately that are tracked and cataloged by ornithologists at Cornell University.

“(An atlas) helps monitor bird population, which is not doing well overall as you know,” Robertson said. “It helps scientists. Being citizen scientists is what birders pride themselves on.”

There are worse things — as a proud parent will attest.

“He teaches me something new every day,” Kristen Haaf said. “It’s just how he is.”

Pursuit of a passion

Jesse found his passion while on a family trip to Florida. He observed the grace and surprising size of yellow-crowned night herons and set out to learn as much as he could as quickly as he could.

“They migrate to Florida,” Jesse explained. “The juveniles really interested me.”

And off he went.

Upon returning home to Winston-Salem, he immersed himself in the Forsyth County Audubon Society — in particular monthly young birders outings.

It didn’t take long before he was sharing information and ideas with people much older than himself. As a peer rather than a newbie.

He not only learned the patience required to spot certain species but also what different birds eat, their breeding habits, where they’re likely to nest and migration patterns. “The total ecological background,” Kristen Haaf said.

Soon enough, he was leading outings alongside folks with a whole lot more experience.

And if that takes him to a sewage treatment plant on a summer morning in hopes of spotting a 3.5 ounce least flycatcher — or downtown to get a look at a peregrine falcon who’s taken up residence on the former Wachovia Building — so be it.

Except these days, he’s likely carrying a new camera along with his binoculars — a gift from veteran birders to help encourage his interest.

“Taking a picture is crucial in identifying (a bird),” Jesse explained.

These days, if it’s not on social media (or documented with a camera), it didn’t happen.

There’s another side to someone so young taking an interest in a pastime geared more toward older adults, a longer view of a global issue.

“His age is unusual,” Robertson said. “All conservationist groups have concerns about youth and getting young people interested. We hope there are more Jesses out there.”

