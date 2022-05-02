Winston-Salem teen not kidnapped, police say. Amber Alert canceled.

An Amber Alert for a missing teenager was canceled this morning when police discovered that the teenager had not been kidnapped as indicated in text messages sent to his family.

Police issued the alert early this morning for Jair Junior Gasga-Espinoza, 17, saying he had last been seen in the 500 block of North Martin Luther King Drive in Winston-Salem.

When police arrived, they were told that Gasga-Espinoza had sent pictures and text messages to family members saying that he had been kidnapped and they needed to give the kidnappers money or else he would be killed.

Detectives found the teenager around 8 a.m., on the 500 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Drive and determined that the kidnapping allegation was false. Gasga-Espinoza was released to his mother.

No charges have been filed at this time, police said.