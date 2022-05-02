 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Winston-Salem teen not kidnapped, police say. Amber Alert canceled.

  • 0
AmberAlert_May2.jpg

Jair Junior Gasga-Espinoza

 N.C. Department of Public Safety, Provided

An Amber Alert for a missing teenager was canceled this morning when police discovered that the teenager had not been kidnapped as indicated in text messages sent to his family.

Police issued the alert early this morning for Jair Junior Gasga-Espinoza, 17, saying he had last been seen in the 500 block of North Martin Luther King Drive in Winston-Salem.

When police arrived, they were told that Gasga-Espinoza had sent pictures and text messages to family members saying that he had been kidnapped and they needed to give the kidnappers money or else he would be killed.

Detectives found the teenager around 8 a.m., on the 500 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Drive and determined that the kidnapping allegation was false. Gasga-Espinoza was released to his mother.

No charges have been filed at this time, police said.

0 Comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

$800,000 worth of cocaine seized; Winston-Salem man convicted

$800,000 worth of cocaine seized; Winston-Salem man convicted

A Winston-Salem man who represented himself during trial was convicted on charges that he led an illegal drug-trafficking ring that brought in cocaine from various places, including Puerto Rico. Judge David Hall of Forsyth Superior Court sentenced him to a maximum of 38 years in prison. 

Watch Now: Related Video

Two brothers share experience with Kansas tornado

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert