A teenage boy shot himself in the hand Friday afternoon at his home on Gilmer Avenue, Winston-Salem police said.

At 2:06 p.m., authorities responded to a discharge of a firearm in 2400 block of Gilmer Avenue. Police said the victim, who’s name is temporarily withheld, was “manipulating a firearm” inside the home and shot himself in the hand.

The boy was taken to the hospital where he was treated for injuries not believed to be life threatening.

The Winston-Salem Police Department’s Patrol Division is investigating the incident.