Winston-Salem teen wins $1M vaccination lottery

An 18-year-old from Winston-Salem is the latest winner in North Carolina’s “Your Shot at a Million” contest.

Audrey Chavous, who is set to begin her freshman year at Fayetteville State, is the winner of the third drawing.

Gov. Roy Cooper said the teen also works two jobs, although she might have more time to devote to her studies thanks to the lottery winnings.

Vaccinated North Carolinians are automatically entered into the contest.

Chavous said Wednesday that COVID-19 “took away my senior year, and I saw how much it impacted everybody around me, all my fellow classmates, teachers, people around the world.”

“Not only did I want to get vaccinated for my own peace of mind, but for everyone around me,” she said.