 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Winston-Salem teen wins $1M vaccination lottery
0 Comments
breaking top story

Winston-Salem teen wins $1M vaccination lottery

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Audrey Chavous

Audrey Chavous

An 18-year-old from Winston-Salem is the latest winner in North Carolina’s “Your Shot at a Million” contest.

Audrey Chavous, who is set to begin her freshman year at Fayetteville State, is the winner of the third drawing.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Gov. Roy Cooper said the teen also works two jobs, although she might have more time to devote to her studies thanks to the lottery winnings.

Vaccinated North Carolinians are automatically entered into the contest.

Chavous said Wednesday that COVID-19 “took away my senior year, and I saw how much it impacted everybody around me, all my fellow classmates, teachers, people around the world.”

“Not only did I want to get vaccinated for my own peace of mind, but for everyone around me,” she said.

Correction

This story has been edited to correct the spelling of Audrey Chavous' last name.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Officer surveying Surfside damage: 'This is huge'

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News