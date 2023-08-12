Two Winston-Salem teenagers were seriously injured Saturday morning when their stolen car collided with an WSTA bus.

The incident occurred around 9:45 a.m. at the intersection of Linn Station and Brownsboro roads, authorities said.

The car, a 2017 Hyundai driven by Michael Dejuan Smith Jr., was stolen earlier Saturday morning in High Point.

Investigators determined that the accident happened after Smith disregarded a stop sign. The Winston-Salem Transportation Authority bus was traveling west on Brownsboro Road when it collided with the Hyundai.

Smith, 17, of 4260 Brownsboro Road suffered life-threatening injuries and was taken to a local hospital, police said. Passenger Jasayh Ahmari Holiday, 15, of West 26th St. sustained serious injuries as well.

Bus driver Sandra Denise Welch, 56, and four passengers were unharmed.