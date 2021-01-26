Winston-Salem teens killed in Myrtle Beach crash had gone to SC for a party

A Winston-Salem teen who died Saturday in a traffic crash in Myrtle Beach, S.C. will be remembered as a happy child, her mother said Tuesday.
"She was always smiling," Porchia McMillian said of her 17-year-old daughter, Le-Ana McMillian. "She liked to do make-up. We liked to make people pretty. She was full of life."
Le-Ana, a senior at Glenn High School, and Niterria Johnson, 22, also of Winston-Salem, died in the crash which also killed two other people, Myrtle Beach police said.
Le-Ana traveled with her cousin to Myrtle Beach to attend a party for Johnson before the crash happened, Porchia McMillian said.
"She just told me that she was going out to a party with my niece," Porchia McMillian said. "I didn't know she was going to South Carolina."
Before high school, Le-Ann ran track in a local youth program and she was a cheerleader for the Winston-Salem Tiny Indians, a Pop Warner football team, her mother said.
After high school, Le-Ann planned to enroll at Forsyth Technical Community College.
"(Le-Ana) just loved everybody," Porchia McMillian said. "She was my oldest child, and she loved her sisters and brothers."
Johnson's family couldn't be reached Tuesday.
The two others who died in the single-vehicle crash were Shiquan Graham, 20, and Thomas McDowell, 23, both of Lake City, S.C., according to the Horry County, S.C. coroner's office.
The crash happened about 1:30 a.m. A vehicle carrying six people, including Le-Ana McMillian and Johnson, was traveling on Harrelson Boulevard when it left the road, rolled over and ended up in a retention pond near the Myrtle Beach International Airport, said Cpl. Thomas Vest of the Myrtle Beach Police Department.
All six people were ejected from the vehicle, Vest said.
Emergency crews found three people and the vehicle in the pond next to Harrelson Boulevard, Vest said. Officers found three other people on the pond's shore. The two people who survived were taken to a local hospital.
"Our thoughts and prayers are with the families and friends who lost loved ones in this crash, and we pray for a full recovery for those who are receiving treatment at the hospital," the Myrtle Beach Police Department said on its Facebook page.
Myrtle Beach police are investigating the circumstances that led to the crash, Vest said. Vest declined to identify the vehicle's driver and the crash's two survivors.
"We are still working out exactly what the details are to why the vehicle left the roadway," Vest said.
Myrtle Beach police haven't told Porchia McMillian why the crash happened, she said. There are videos that show a party that her daughter attended before the crash happened, Porchia McMillian said.
"We don't know what caused it," Porchia McMillian said.
