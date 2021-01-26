Winston-Salem teens killed in Myrtle Beach crash had gone to SC for a party

The two others who died in the single-vehicle crash were Shiquan Graham, 20, and Thomas McDowell, 23, both of Lake City, S.C., according to the Horry County, S.C. coroner's office.

The crash happened about 1:30 a.m. A vehicle carrying six people, including Le-Ana McMillian and Johnson, was traveling on Harrelson Boulevard when it left the road, rolled over and ended up in a retention pond near the Myrtle Beach International Airport, said Cpl. Thomas Vest of the Myrtle Beach Police Department.

All six people were ejected from the vehicle, Vest said.

Emergency crews found three people and the vehicle in the pond next to Harrelson Boulevard, Vest said. Officers found three other people on the pond's shore. The two people who survived were taken to a local hospital.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with the families and friends who lost loved ones in this crash, and we pray for a full recovery for those who are receiving treatment at the hospital," the Myrtle Beach Police Department said on its Facebook page.

Myrtle Beach police are investigating the circumstances that led to the crash, Vest said. Vest declined to identify the vehicle's driver and the crash's two survivors.