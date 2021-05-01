Winston-Salem to extend Little Creek Greenway

The existing portion of Little Creek Greenway opened in 2014. It has two access points on the north end: from the parking lot of the Hilton Garden Inn in the Shoppes on Little Creek, and from Little Creek Park itself, where a bridge crosses Little Creek to connect it to the greenway.

Another access point to the greenway is from Hondo Drive in Atwood Acres, about halfway down the trail to its current end.

Prestwood said the neighborhoods bordering on the extension of Little Creek Greenway may also get paved connections to the trail at a later date. That depends on the neighborhood asking for the connection and the city coming up with the money — typically from state grants — to pay for the connection.

A longer-range plan calls for extending Little Creek Greenway even further south toward Jonestown Road. Eventually — no one knows when — the Little Creek and Muddy Creek greenways could connect where their namesake creeks join in southeastern Forsyth County.

The immediate concern is buying the right-of-way for the extension to Somerset Drive. Recently, the Winston-Salem City Council approved spending $83,000 for the purchase of easements from property owners along the way.