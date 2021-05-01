Winston-Salem to extend Little Creek Greenway

When the city finishes a plan to extend Little Creek Greenway to the south, it will actually go somewhere.
Right now, the paved biking and walking path comes to a dead end about a half-mile south of its start in the Shoppes on Little Creek off Hanes Mall Boulevard.
The city plans to extend the greenway 3,500 feet south from its current end located to the west of Atwood Acres.
The new south end of the greenway will be on Somerset Drive where that road crosses Little Creek. Along the way, it will pass near residential and commercial developments such as Ashford and Hillcrest Towne Center.
"With this extension, all those residential developments there and everything on Somerset is better connected," said Matthew Burczyk, on the city's transportation staff. "On Somerset there is a fair amount of new development. It will give better access to the greenway and the park (Little Creek Park) without having to walk or bike on Stratford Road."
Robert Prestwood, city engineer, said the plans also include building a short sidewalk along Somerset Drive that would connect the south end of the greenway to nearby Brookridge Drive to the west.
That will give the entire Salem Woods neighborhood two points of access to the greenway: At the south end where the extension comes out, and at the north end through Little Creek Park.
The existing portion of Little Creek Greenway opened in 2014. It has two access points on the north end: from the parking lot of the Hilton Garden Inn in the Shoppes on Little Creek, and from Little Creek Park itself, where a bridge crosses Little Creek to connect it to the greenway.
Another access point to the greenway is from Hondo Drive in Atwood Acres, about halfway down the trail to its current end.
Prestwood said the neighborhoods bordering on the extension of Little Creek Greenway may also get paved connections to the trail at a later date. That depends on the neighborhood asking for the connection and the city coming up with the money — typically from state grants — to pay for the connection.
A longer-range plan calls for extending Little Creek Greenway even further south toward Jonestown Road. Eventually — no one knows when — the Little Creek and Muddy Creek greenways could connect where their namesake creeks join in southeastern Forsyth County.
The immediate concern is buying the right-of-way for the extension to Somerset Drive. Recently, the Winston-Salem City Council approved spending $83,000 for the purchase of easements from property owners along the way.
Money for the project is coming from general obligation bonds approved by the voters in 2018. The extension to Somerset Drive is budgeted at $1.5 million, although city officials won't know how close they've come to the estimate until the project goes to bid in a couple months.
After the construction contract is awarded, it should take nine to 12 months to do the work, Prestwood said. So with good bids and good weather, next spring could see folks walking along the new section of greenway.
