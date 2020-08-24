With no shortage of questions and opinions about police spending coming to the Winston-Salem City Council this spring and summer, people will get to ask more questions on Monday and get some answers, too.
At least that's what North Ward Council Member D.D. Adams is hoping as she plans for a virtual committee meeting on Monday about police spending.
"During the municipal government process, when we do the budget, we never really go through the budget line item by line item with the citizens," Adams said. "During this meeting, people can go through the police budget and ask questions."
Adams chairs a city council committee called Community Development/Housing/General Government, a mouthful that sometimes gets shortened to just general government. That's the committee that will host Monday's special meeting.
The meeting will start at 6 p.m. on the Zoom platform and last for about two hours, Adams said. People will be limited to questions or comments lasting about a minute each, in order to maximize the amount of information the city can pass on.
The meeting will include a presentation on the police budget that outlines the various areas of spending.
Protests that erupted nationwide over George Floyd's death while in custody of the Minneapolis police led to calls for "defunding" police.
The protests came here, and during June 8 committee meetings, many people spoke about moving money away from the police department.
Even the Public Safety Committee, which oversees police and fire matters, got in on the act: Southeast Ward Council Member James Taylor, who chairs Public Safety, proposed shifting $1 million from the city police budget to spend on various social programs and a higher minimum wage for city workers.
The money was to have come from police jobs that have gone unfilled, but the transfer turned out to be not so easy: City officials said unspent police salaries usually went to pay other officers for overtime.
Later, the city council decided to get the $1 million for new social spending by shifting money around in the budget: By using federal coronavirus relief money to pay police salaries, the city plans to free up the $1 million for the programs.
The city actually voted to spend more on police when it authorized a 1% supplement for police officers and firefighters starting Jan. 1.
Council Member Annette Scippio called for the council to give police stronger support, even as activists criticized proposals for spending $2 million to restock the city's fleet of police cruisers.
Adams said that with so many questions about police spending, people need to understand how the police budget is put together.
"If you tell a person we are going to spend $75 million on public safety, people don't understand what that all means," she said. "They don't know there are pieces of the budget for equipment, technology, computers, the shooting range, the driving range, the automobiles, the uniforms — all those are part of the budget."
Adams said the police budget is not the only one she hopes to bring before the public for a deep dive: Future meetings could tackle city spending on housing, economic development and other topics, Adams said.
"People want to know more right now about their taxes and where it is going than in any time in our history," Adams said.
