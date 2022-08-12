Winston-Salem to keep COVID-19 state of emergency in place, even if state drops designation

Winston-Salem Mayor Allen Joines said Friday he will keep the city’s COVID-19 state of emergency declaration in place, even if Gov. Roy Cooper lifts the designation for the state next week.

The last modification of the city’s declaration, made on Feb. 28, lifted a city-wide masking mandate, but kept the emergency declaration in place.

“Forsyth County remains in the high-risk category, and our case numbers are still high,” Joines said. “I have consulted with our local medical experts, and we are in agreement that for now, the prudent course of action is to keep the local state of emergency in effect. This allows the flexibility of taking quick measures should it be necessary to protect the public health.”

Cooper said during July that the COVID-19 state of emergency for the state would expire on Aug. 15.

Local health officials issued statements in support of Joines’ decision.

Dr. Christopher Ohl, with Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist Infectious Diseases, said that the COVID-19 virus remains a threat.

“The latest variants are more contagious than before, and this is reflected in the number of new cases that are being reported weekly,” Ohl said. “We don’t know what the fall will bring, and the state of emergency is an important tool that the mayor needs to keep at his disposal.”

Joshua Swift, the director of the Forsyth County Department of Public Health, urged residents to stay up to date on their vaccinations, get tested if sick and wear masks indoors if they are at high-risk or concerned about catching COVID-19.

“The latest variants have resulted in more cases among the vaccinated,” Swift said, “but the chance of you getting seriously ill is greatly reduced if you have been vaccinated and boosted.”

Joines issued his state of emergency declaration on March 13, 2020. He has subsequently issued 13 amendments to that initial declaration in response to changing circumstances over the course of the pandemic.

The state of emergency declaration and the amendments are posted at CityofWS.org/COVID19.