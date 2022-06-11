Winston-Salem to match fire and police pay hikes in 2022-23 budget

Winston-Salem firefighters would get pay increases to match those being given to city police, under a proposed budget approved by the city Finance Committee on Thursday and set for a June 21 vote by the full Winston-Salem City Council.

By unanimous vote, the four members of the Finance Committee approved spending an extra $1 million in the 2022-23 budget so that certified firefighters will get the 14% pay increase that sworn police officers are going to be getting in the coming fiscal year.

"This particular year, given what our firefighters have done for us and the fact that there are some vacancies, I would like to see us get closer to the percent increase for police than we are currently," Council Member Kevin Mundy told members of the Finance Committee on Thursday.

Firefighters had come to a public hearing on the 2022-23 budget on June 2 to ask for more money, saying that the city had traditionally raised salaries of fire and police in tandem in reflection of their public service.

Firefighters also called attention to the effort they made in tackling the fire at the Winston Weaver fertilizer plant fire on Jan. 31, an effort that continues to garner public accolades for the department's handling of a fire that could have led to a catastrophic explosion.

City administrators gave the Finance Committee on Thursday two options toward closing the firefighter pay gap: One proposal would have brought the firefighters about halfway toward the police increase with a $540,000 addition to the budget.

The one that won unanimous approval goes the whole way.

What's more, city officials believe they can squeeze in the increase without further adding to a projected higher tax rate. City administrators believe they can supply the money mostly from sales tax receipts that they hope will stay as strong as they've been so far.

Taxes are still going up, more than likely: The Finance Committee unanimously voted to approve a 2022-23 tax rate of 63.6 cents for every $100 of taxable property, an increase of almost 4% over the current rate of 61.24 cents. Much of the increase is to pay higher salaries to city employees.

Also on Thursday, the finance committee approved spending $700,000 for a behavioral evaluation and response team designed to help deal with situations that might need counselors more than police officers. The money for the effort will come from federal coronavirus stimulus funds.

The behavioral team would be dispatched independent of police, an aspect of the service that advocates have long sought.

The Finance Committee also endorsed spending $75,000 for an after-school tutoring program at recreation centers, an idea that had some council members wondering if the city was getting too deep into the educational arena.

Council Member Annette Scippio said recreation programs the city started out as a way to combat juvenile delinquency, and Council Member D.D. Adams said the city "can't wait for the county, the state or the feds" to do something.

"If a child can't read, swimming or basketball is not going to help them get to where they need to go," Adams said.

Although only the Finance Committee has endorsed the proposed budget, all eight council members and the mayor were present for the discussion on Thursday and there were no objections raised among those members not on the committee.

The proposed budget totals $627.6 million, which includes more than $400 million for operations and $165 million for capital improvements.

With the proposed new tax rate, the owner of a home valued at $150,000 would see a city tax bill of $954, up from $918.60.

City taxpayers also pay county taxes, and Forsyth County just approved an unchanged rate of 67.78 cents for every $100 of taxable property.

If the city approves its budget as proposed, the combined tax bill for the owner of a $150,000 home would be $1,970.70, up from $1,935.30.

