Winston-Salem Transit Authority ridership plummeted because of COVID. Expected to pick up now that regular service has resumed

Some transit services were sharply reduced: According to the website of the Davidson County system, potential riders had to call for service, which was available only to go to the doctor, get food or other essential services.

In Burlington, the system ends all routes at 6:30 p.m.

In Winston-Salem, routes have been running from 6 a.m. to midnight Monday through Saturday, and from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Sunday. Essentially, the bus system ran Saturday hours on weekdays as well during the COVID-19 reduced service.

With the resumption of normal service, bus capacity is at 25 people for fixed-route buses and at 12 passengers for the Trans-AID service for those with limited mobility.

Bus trips remain fare-free, although Woodson noted that both Greensboro and PART have resumed charging fares.

Woodson said an effort remains in progress to provide all buses with a barrier to isolate the driver from passengers. That work has to be finished before WSTA can consider resuming fares here, since the fare box is beside the driver.

With a lockable door and a plexiglass window to separate the driver from passengers, Woodson said the new arrangement is also a plus for dealing with unruly passengers.