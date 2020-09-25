Winston-Salem Transit Authority ridership plummeted because of COVID. Expected to pick up now that regular service has resumed

Ridership plummeted on buses of the Winston-Salem Transit Authority with the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, but the general manger of the service said last week that a rebound is in progress.
Regular bus service here resumed on Sunday, although ridership limits remain in place along with passenger entry by the rear doors of buses.
In April, as the impact of the coronavirus pandemic hit hard, ridership on WSTA's fixed-route buses fell more than 48% compared to the same month of 2019.
Ridership was still off almost 30% in July, but Donna Woodson, the general manager of WSTA, told city officials in a recent update that the local bus system had rebounded more strongly than some other public transit services in the region.
Compared to Greensboro, Burlington and Davidson County, as well as the Piedmont Authority for Regional Transportation, ridership in Winston-Salem is stronger, though still off.
"I like to think it is because we continued our Saturday service," Woodson said. "We were able to maintain a decent ridership even though we lost some."
For July, the most recent month available in a regional survey, Woodson said ridership was off 46% in Greensboro, 43% in Burlington, 90% in Davidson County and 57% with the PART system, a regional service.
Some transit services were sharply reduced: According to the website of the Davidson County system, potential riders had to call for service, which was available only to go to the doctor, get food or other essential services.
In Burlington, the system ends all routes at 6:30 p.m.
In Winston-Salem, routes have been running from 6 a.m. to midnight Monday through Saturday, and from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Sunday. Essentially, the bus system ran Saturday hours on weekdays as well during the COVID-19 reduced service.
With the resumption of normal service, bus capacity is at 25 people for fixed-route buses and at 12 passengers for the Trans-AID service for those with limited mobility.
Bus trips remain fare-free, although Woodson noted that both Greensboro and PART have resumed charging fares.
Woodson said an effort remains in progress to provide all buses with a barrier to isolate the driver from passengers. That work has to be finished before WSTA can consider resuming fares here, since the fare box is beside the driver.
With a lockable door and a plexiglass window to separate the driver from passengers, Woodson said the new arrangement is also a plus for dealing with unruly passengers.
Where April 2019 saw 196,853 riders on the WSTA fixed routes, April of 2020 saw ridership drop to 101,803.
But since then, ridership has increased greatly: There were almost 125,000 riders in May, 140,000 riders in June and 145,000 in July, Woodson said.
The Trans-AID service was harder hit, losing 58% of riders in April. The service is still almost 40% down on ridership.
"We attribute that to adult programs shut down because of the COVID-19 pandemic," Woodson said.
Woodson made her remarks during the Sept. 15 meeting of the Public Works Committee of the Winston-Salem City Council.
Southwest Ward Council Member Dan Besse, who chairs the committee, said the post-coronavirus rebound "reflects some good work you and your staff did to ensure the safety of our drivers, and ensure that our passengers could continue to get on and off smoothly during this time."
WSTA has benefited from federal dollars distributed to help communities cope with the coronavirus. Here that has included some $217,000 for personal protection equipment, more than $500,000 to make up for lost revenue, $6.4 million to buy eight new hybrid buses, and almost $150,000 for additional cleaning service.
