Winston-Salem Transit Authority suspends bus route that serves college students

Bus service on the Winston-Salem Transit Authority's Route 100 will be suspended from 3:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. Friday because of a shortage of drivers, the agency said Thursday.

Route 100 has the fewest daily passengers of all WSTA routes, which made it the first choice for a reduction of service, said Donna Woodson, the WSTA general manager.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The route is designed to serve students who attend Winston-Salem State University, Salem Academy and College, UNC School of the Arts and Forsyth Technical Community College, the agency said.

"We are working aggressively to hire more operators," Woodson said, "but the competition for people who have a commercial driver’s license is high."

This is the first time WSTA has reduced service due to a lack of drivers, Woodson said.

"It is a sign of the ongoing labor shortages experienced by many employers," Woodson said. "We hope the suspension of trips on Route 100 is something that will not become a regular occurrence."

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.