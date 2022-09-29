Winston-Salem under a tropical storm warning as Hurricane Ian moves up the coast

Winston-Salem, Forsyth County and most of North Carolina are now under a tropical storm warning as Hurricane Ian approaches from the south.

Forecasters said that the warning means that tropical storm-force winds are expected here before 11 p.m. Friday. The National Weather Service said peak winds will range from 20 to 30 miles per hour, but that gusts to 50 miles per hour are expected.

That's a worsening of conditions from what National Weather Service forecasters were predicting on Wednesday.

Tropical storm-force winds — winds over 39 miles per hour — are expected here possibly as early as Friday morning. The heaviest rains are still expected after 2 p.m. Friday into Friday night and Saturday morning.

Forecasters said the winds have the potential to damage porches, awnings and unanchored mobile homes. Light objects that are not secured will be blown about.

Tree branches may be broken off and trees with shallow roots may be toppled. With three to six inches of rain expected, moderate flooding could require evacuations from low-lying areas.

A flood watch was in effect from Friday morning through Saturday morning.

The hurricane has caused significant damage already in Florida.