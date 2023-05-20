Winston-Salem's ability to retain "a small-town feel" while achieving "slow and steady growth" lifted the community to a better-than-average showing in a national socioeconomic analysis.

The rankings are based primarily on the quality of life and the job market in each metro area "as well as the value of living there and people's desire to live there."

In terms of the five subcategories used to rate cities, Winston-Salem was ranked 7.7 (out of 10) "in value of living there," 6.7 in quality of life, 6.3 in net migration, 5.6 for its job market and 5.4 for desirability.

The magazine described the five-county Winston-Salem metro area as being "on an upward trajectory that still maintains its Southern roots. Although the city is traditionally Southern in its friendliness, it has an international feel. The metro area celebrates its diversity during an array of festivals and through a variety of cuisines. You'll find restaurants serving everything from traditional North Carolina barbecue to Indian curries and Greek pastries."

The 2023 ranking had a combined Raleigh and Durham ranked No. 3 along with Charlotte (8), Hickory (25), Asheville (29) and Greensboro (72).

U.S. News analysts viewed as a plus that Winston-Salem "has not seen a huge population boom over the years" compared with Charlotte, Durham and Raleigh.