Winston-Salem wakes up to freezing rain

Winston-Salem residents woke up to see ice decorating the trees and their windshields, but roads were in good condition, and authorities reported no weather-related traffic difficulties in Forsyth County.

Sleet mixed with the freezing rain at times. Temperatures were gradually rising Wednesday morning, further reducing any chance of travel troubles for drivers.

A fatal accident on Interstate 40 near Union Cross Road was said to be unrelated to weather conditions.

National Weather Service observations found that much of the precipitation across the central Piedmont of North Carolina started falling between 3 and 4 a.m., with reports of snow flurries in Burlington and light rain or a mix elsewhere.

Winston-Salem and Greensboro reported freezing rain as dawn approached, with temperatures hovering around or slightly below the freezing mark.

The National Weather Service said Wednesday's high would reach 37 in Winston-Salem.

In the mountain counties to the northwest, the National Weather Service reported light snow in Boone and Jefferson.

Roads were clear in Northwest North Carolina Wednesday morning, although transportation officials warned of potential icy spots.

