Winston-Salem wants to spend almost $1 million to fix a flooded path. That's a good thing. Or is it?

A harmless grant of just more than $1 million was announced coyly without fanfare or in a televised public meeting most likely because it’s not the type of thing to cause an uproar.

“Good News! The city just learned it is getting $809,600 in federal money (to go with $202,400) to fix a low-lying stretch of the Salem Creek Greenway that is almost always flooded. It’s the section about a half mile west of the Salem Lake dam.”

Fixing a problem in a very popular park with (mostly) federal money would be fairly benign.

A win-win for taxpayers and greenway frequent fliers.

But judging by instant reaction—is there another kind in 2022?—one might be mistaken.

Rising frustrations

Anyone who has ridden, run, walked, roller-bladed on, strolled or sashayed the Greenway between Salem Lake and Quarry Park—in particular the short, rocky stretch behind the Reynolds Park Golf Course—knows that the concrete bridge and sidewalk running parallel to the water is almost always under water.

It’s frustrating (and dangerous) for the thousands of annual users who traverse it year-round, mostly because of large often hidden rocks cause falls, crashes and untimely dunkings.

For others, most notably the nickel-biters among a dwindling but loyal cadre of local budget watchers, frustration stems from the fact that local governments dropped some $12 million in 2012 to rebuild the Salem Lake dam.

No doubt the new bridge was needed; the original, constructed in 1919, was crumbling and in danger of failing. A fringe benefit, taxpayers were told, would come with the reduction of biblical flooding downstream.

And while the narrow area directly behind the dam no longer entirely fills after torrential rains, the near constant flooding of that one short section near the golf course has been problematic to the point where greenway users started openly lobbying the Winston-Salem City Council for a solution.

“Can a small bridge be constructed over the water to allow walkers and cyclists to pass through this section of the greenway without getting wet, or worse, being swept away when the water is deep and flowing rapidly,” wrote David Todd to Councilwoman Annette Scippio in an email last autumn.

Another trail-user floated the same solution via Facebook in a direct appeal. “Jeff MacIntosh, any clue if a bridge would be possible?” wrote Norman Hill to the council member from the Northwest Ward on Facebook

Jeff Mac’s answer, somewhat tongue in cheek, came swiftly—and foreshadowed recent rumblings about priorities and spending decisions.

He wrote: “Anything is possible if you throw enough money at it!”

‘No timetable’

In announcing the grant, city officials didn’t offer much by way of specifics.

“There is no timetable yet—the fix has to be designed before the job can be put out to bid—but we wanted to let greenway users know that there is some light at the end of the puddle,” the statement read.

Superintendent William Royston of the Recreation and Parks Department allowed last week that “there are plans to reroute the trail and raise some portions. (Engineers) are looking at the costs associated with each option before moving forward.”

But it’s the price tag ruffling feathers of the online commentariat.

Memes quickly made the rounds, including one particularly clever post depicting the Monopoly millionaire with the caption “Me Traveling on the Greenway After We Spent A Million Dollars so My Feet Won’t Get Wet.”

Others lamented dollars not spent elsewhere or the lack of such things as a skateboard park.

“So much more to be done before this,” wrote one woman on the city’s page.

“What about all the streets that need paved or the playgrounds in the city parks that need updating? What about the southside?” wrote another dissatisfied customer.

While understandable, the sentiment is misguided. A remedial civics class, if they exist anymore, would impart that knowledge.

The federal grant, available to local governments, was earmarked for transportation projects because it involves relocating part of the greenway. A specific proposal was written, submitted and approved with the condition that the city provide a smaller match.

The price tag, by the way, includes environmental impact studies with an in-depth look at the potential effects on humans and wildlife.

“There’s a lot of rock, too, and there will have to be blasting,” Royston said.

The $809,000 grant isn’t a no-strings-attached windfall. And it’s money that the feds have already allocated, so if we didn’t get this particular grant, another town or city would.

Without question, there are spending decisions made by elected officials—like, say, a $1 million hydroponic farm—but this isn’t one.

336-727-7481

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.