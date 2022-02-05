Winston-Salem warns residents to stay out of three creeks because of chemicals from plant fire

Officials saw a fish kill along Monarcas Creek from the storm drain outlet to the creek's confluence with Mill Creek, the city said. The advisory includes downstream portions of Muddy Creek because Mill Creek flows into Muddy Creek.

The city and state officials are working to ensure that water quality notices are posted along the creeks' affected sections, the city said. The city has posted an alert on its social media pages and on the city's website.

The N.C. Division of Water Resources also is monitoring the creeks for any contamination, said Sharon Martin, a spokeswoman for the N.C. Department of Environmental Quality.

Neither of the city's water intakes on the Yadkin River is affected, the city said. City residents rely on the Yadkin River for their drinking water.

A review of permits indicated that there are no public water wells in the affected area, the city said.

Officials cannot predict how long it will take for the water quality to improve.

"It will depend upon the weather and other factors," the city said.