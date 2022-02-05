Winston-Salem warns residents to stay out of three creeks because of chemicals from plant fire

City officials warned local residents Saturday to stay out of Muddy, Mill and Monarcas creeks, which are downstream from the Winston Weaver Co. fertilizer plant, the city said in a statement.
These creeks contain elevated levels of chemicals resulting from last week's fire at the plant, the city said. Residents also should keep their pets and other animals out of these creeks as well.
Ingesting the water could be harmful to people's health, the city said.
A massive fire, which started Monday night, destroyed the plant that contained about 500 tons of ammonium nitrate.
Those chemicals, which are used to produce fertilizer, and the fire posed a risk of a huge explosion at the plant. Local authorities urged thousands of nearby residents to evacuate from their homes.
City firefighters continued their efforts Saturday to suppress the smoldering remains of the fertilizer plant by spraying water on hot spots, the city said.
Samples from a storm-water pipe of water runoff from the site found elevated levels of nitrites, ammonia nitrogen and other harmful chemicals, the city said.
The pipe empties into Monarcas Creek, which is south of the 8000 block of North Point Boulevard, the city said.
Officials saw a fish kill along Monarcas Creek from the storm drain outlet to the creek's confluence with Mill Creek, the city said. The advisory includes downstream portions of Muddy Creek because Mill Creek flows into Muddy Creek.
The city and state officials are working to ensure that water quality notices are posted along the creeks' affected sections, the city said. The city has posted an alert on its social media pages and on the city's website.
The N.C. Division of Water Resources also is monitoring the creeks for any contamination, said Sharon Martin, a spokeswoman for the N.C. Department of Environmental Quality.
Neither of the city's water intakes on the Yadkin River is affected, the city said. City residents rely on the Yadkin River for their drinking water.
A review of permits indicated that there are no public water wells in the affected area, the city said.
Officials cannot predict how long it will take for the water quality to improve.
"It will depend upon the weather and other factors," the city said.
The elevated chemical levels were detected with sampling monitors, the city said. Water samples have been sent to a laboratory for further testing.
A water-retention berm, which has a capacity of 900,000 gallons, has been built at the site to capture the fire-suppression water before it runs into storm drains.
Water in the berm is being pumped into tanks for treatment away from the plant, the city said. Twenty trucks, each with a capacity of 20,000 gallons, had been filled Saturday and moved from the plant.
In a related development, a city official delivered a notice of violation Saturday to a Winston Weaver company official after discovering that raw materials were left exposed to the rain at a company storage center on Brownsboro Road, resulting in runoff into Monarcas Creek.
The city didn't identify the raw materials.
City storm-water officials learned of the exposed materials after water samples drawn upstream from the plant indicated another source of contamination other than runoff from the plant site, the city said.
The company has until Feb. 18 to get the materials under its roof after which it could be fined $500 per day, the city said.
