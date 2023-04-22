A Winston-Salem woman died Saturday morning when she was thrown from her vehicle after it crashed into a building and overturned in a parking lot along Peters Creek Parkway, authorities said.

The tragedy occurred around 7:10 a.m. When officers arrived, they found a 2006 Ford Escape overturned in the parking lot of a local office complex. The driver, 44-year-old Chaffee Neshae Young of Manly Street, was found near the vehicle and she was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Investigators determined that Young was traveling north on Peters Creek Parkway when, for some reason, she lost control of her car.

As the Ford overturned, Young was ejected from the vehicle.

Speed was a contributing factor in the crash, police said.