A Winston-Salem woman has been convicted of physically abusing her infant son. Doctors said the child came to the hospital with a fractured arm, healing rib fractures, a skull fracture and two instances of bleeding on the brain.
Nicole Marie Foster, 22, pleaded guilty on July 15 in Forsyth Superior Court to three counts of misdemeanor child abuse, according to court records. She had been facing three counts of felony child abuse.
Judge David Hall of Forsyth Superior Court gave her 150 days in jail. She was given a time-served sentence, meaning she had already served her sentence while awaiting trial.
Isaiah Joshue Hairston, 25, also pleaded guilty in May to three felony counts of child abuse by reckless act or grossly negligent omission. Foster and Hairston are the parents of the child who was allegedly abused. Hairston is serving a minimum of two years and three months in prison.
At the hearing in May, Assistant District Attorney Kia Chavious said that the incident was reported to the Winston-Salem Police Department on April 15, 2018. On that day, the boy, who was 5 weeks old at the time, was taken to Brenner Children’s Hospital with a swollen right arm that doctors later learned was fractured.
Hairston and Foster did not provide doctors with an explanation for how the boy got hurt. The boy had been sleeping in the same bed as his parents, which medical experts advise against because it could lead to a child being accidentally smothered to death.
Chavious said the child sleeping in the parent’s bed might explain the fractured arm, but skeletal exams and other tests showed other injuries, including the other fractures and evidence of bleeding on the brain.
Dr. Meggan Goodpasture, a child-abuse expert at Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center, determined that the injuries were not accidental. Forsyth County Child Protective Services and the Winston-Salem Police Department both conducted investigations.
Hairston told police that his son was in bed when he heard a popping sound but that the child did not cry. Foster told police that Hairston had picked up the child when the popping sound happened. The next day, they saw that the right arm was swollen and took the boy to the hospital, Chavious said.
Chavious said in May that she received a statement from Foster through Foster’s attorney, Stacey Rubain. Foster said in the statement that Hairston had physically abused her and had forced her to lie to police. She also said that she saw Hairston handle his son roughly. She said Hairston told her that he had abused the child but that she did not see that abuse directly.
Chavious said the child, who is about 2 now, is in the custody of a paternal grandmother and that it does not appear that the boy’s injuries caused any permanent damage.
