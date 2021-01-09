 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Winston-Salem woman dies in wreck on U.S. 52 South
0 comments
top story

Winston-Salem woman dies in wreck on U.S. 52 South

{{featured_button_text}}

A Winston-Salem woman died Saturday after the van in which she was a passenger struck another vehicle and overturned on U.S. 52 South near its interchange with U.S. 421 South, authorities said.

Catalina Mariano-Cruz, 59, of Gray Avenue was pronounced dead at the scene, Winston-Salem police said.

The incident happened shortly before 9:43 a.m. when a 1997 Mercury van driven by Pedro Banos Avila, 62, of Winston-Salem was traveling south on the highway’s right lane, police said.

At the same time, a 2003 Saturn driven by James Edward Cuthrell, 20, of Winston-Salem also was traveling south in the highway’s left lane, police said.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

For unknown reasons, the vehicles collided, causing the van to overturn, police said.

Avila was taken to a local hospital with serious injuries, police said. Cuthrell wasn’t injured.

The Winston-Salem Police Department’s traffic enforcement unit is investigating the incident.

Officers shut down the section of U.S. 52 South where the crash happened, police said.

Mariano-Cruz’s death is the city’s third traffic fatality this year, as compared to none at the same time in 2020, police said.

Anyone with information about this incident can call Winston-Salem police at 336-773-7700 or Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800. Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem/Forsyth County is on Facebook.

336-727-7299

@jhintonWSJ

0 comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News