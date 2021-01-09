Winston-Salem woman dies in wreck on U.S. 52 South

A Winston-Salem woman died Saturday after the van in which she was a passenger struck another vehicle and overturned on U.S. 52 South near its interchange with U.S. 421 South, authorities said.

Catalina Mariano-Cruz, 59, of Gray Avenue was pronounced dead at the scene, Winston-Salem police said.

The incident happened shortly before 9:43 a.m. when a 1997 Mercury van driven by Pedro Banos Avila, 62, of Winston-Salem was traveling south on the highway’s right lane, police said.

At the same time, a 2003 Saturn driven by James Edward Cuthrell, 20, of Winston-Salem also was traveling south in the highway’s left lane, police said.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

For unknown reasons, the vehicles collided, causing the van to overturn, police said.

Avila was taken to a local hospital with serious injuries, police said. Cuthrell wasn’t injured.

The Winston-Salem Police Department’s traffic enforcement unit is investigating the incident.

Officers shut down the section of U.S. 52 South where the crash happened, police said.

Mariano-Cruz’s death is the city’s third traffic fatality this year, as compared to none at the same time in 2020, police said.

Anyone with information about this incident can call Winston-Salem police at 336-773-7700 or Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800. Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem/Forsyth County is on Facebook.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.