A 62-year-old woman has died from injuries she received when she was struck by a car on March 17.

Winston-Salem police said that Lue Karen Pate, who had no permanent address, was trying to cross in the 2000 block of North Liberty Street about 4:55 a.m.

Pate was struck by a 2004 Toyota driven by Iesha Nicole Peoples of Winston-Salem. Police said the area was not well lit and Pate was not in a crosswalk.

Pate's death is the fourth vehicle fatality this year. There were three at this time last year.

The investigation is continuing.

Melissa Hall