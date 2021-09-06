Winston-Salem woman has been missing since leaving hospital Aug. 21

Winston-Salem police are asking for help in finding a missing woman.
Marsha Maureen Robinson, 59, was last seen leaving Wake Forest Baptist Hospital on Aug. 21. Her last known address is 125 Ferrell Heights Court, Apt. 217 in Winston Salem.
Support Local Journalism
Robinson is a black woman who is 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighs 207 pounds, police said.
The Silver Alert notification system has been activated.
Anyone with information about Robinson’s whereabouts is asked to call Winston-Salem police at 336-773-7700, Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800 or its Spanish line at 336-728-3904. Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem/Forsyth County also is on Facebook.
336-727-7366
@fdanielWSJ
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.
Fran Daniel
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.