Winston-Salem woman injured in shooting

A 34-year-old Winston-Salem woman was injured early Sunday in a drive-by shooting.

Winston-Salem police said that they responded to the 800 block of North Jackson Avenue about 1 a.m. after reports of gunshots were received. They found Monique Bryant inside her house with multiple gunshot wounds.

Police said that the suspects pulled up to the house and fired multiple shots into it.

Bryant was taken to a hospital with injuries described as non-life threatening.

Police are asking that anyone with information about the shooting contact them at 336-773-7700, Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800, or Text-A-Tip at 336-276-1717.

Melissa Hall

