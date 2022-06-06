Winston-Salem woman loses dogs in fire that destroyed house

Winston-Salem firefighters said a woman lost her two dogs in a house fire that destroyed her home in the 800 block of W. 12th Street Monday afternoon.

Firefighters said the woman, whom they did not name, was able to save herself from the fire but that her two dogs were overcome by smoke and not removed from the home until the fire had been extinguished.

The fire was reported at 12:58 p.m., with the first fire unit arriving at 1:01 p.m.

"The first company arrived to fire heavy fire showing at the front of the structure," said Capt. B. Groce with the Winston-Salem Fire Department.

By 1:07 p.m. the fire had been tamped down, but it was too late to save the woman's two dogs. The woman, who could be seen after the fire sitting near the curb across the street near the bodies of her dogs, said she didn't feel like talking about what had happened in the fire.

The house, with a listed tax value of $15,400, was a total loss, firefighters said. Groce said the American Red Cross was called in to give help to the woman who had been living in the house.

